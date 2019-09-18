Glandore launch first ‘green’ coworking shared space

Co-working spaces provider Glandore Network has declared its newest premises in City Quarter, Lapps Quay, Cork, as its first plastic-free, flexible office space in Ireland.

The family-run business has been providing tailored, shared workplace solutions for individuals, SMEs and global businesses for the last 18 years.

Glandore’s new in-house ‘Green Team’ will promote reusable amenities across all facilities, working with suppliers to ensure that deliveries are plastic-free and that other packaging coming on-site is reduced.

Glandore director, Clare Kelly, said: “Co-working and flexible workspace by their very definition are green.

"It’s not just a sharing of ideas, but also of space, heat, light and other resources. Using smart light sensors and solar panels, we are using 100% renewable energy.

"Naturally, we want to increase recycling rates, but the priority is to reduce waste entirely.”

Along with using solar panels and smart light sensors, Glandore has fitted each shared office space with recycling and composting facilities, plus electric car charging ports at most properties.

Glandore will also invite industry experts to give green-focused talks over the coming 18 months.