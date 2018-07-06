French buyer says Cork is "a magical experience" for lucrative business tourism

Joe Dermody talks to Céline Gicquel of Celaprod, who advises French companies on which destinations are best to reward their top-performing staff with a memorable experience

Viktoria Varecza Tourism Ireland, Maria Laure PIn, Karen O’Sullivan Fáilte Ireland, Julie Burkard, Celine Jicquel and Frederic Pesquier, French incentive buyers say ‘Bonjour’ to Cork. A group of influential incentive buyers from France, who were on a ‘Meet in Ireland’ familiarisation trip hosted by Fáilte Ireland at the Montenotte Hotel. Photo by Gerard McCarthy

CORK people are warm, welcoming and deliver “a quite magic experience” — making it a top destination of choice for niche high-end, high-spend business tourism, said a visiting French tourism industry leader.

Céline Gicquel is the owner of Celaprod, a French ‘incentive buyer’ company which guides corporations on their destination choices for one-off trips to reward their top-performing staff. It’s a lucrative and niche corner of the global business tourism market, a space in which Ireland is performing quite well for its size.

“I was in Dublin four years ago, which was great. I have not been to Cork before,” said Céline Gicquel.

“After this visit, I think we’ll propose Cork to our clients as a choice along with Italian cities like Turin or Milan, or like Ile de Provence or Lyon in France.

“If a client wants sunshine with strong local character, then we might suggest somewhere like Valencia in Spain. We’d recommend Cork for a real authentic experience. The Irish sunshine on this visit was an unexpected surprise, but we know that people don’t come to Ireland for the climate.

“We went to some fantastic hotels, restaurants and pubs, all of them overflowing with delicious tasting menus. We really enjoyed the Jameson Experience. The prison was unique, exactly the kind of experience our clients are seeking, something they can’t get anywhere else.

“For any company in Paris, Ireland is only an hour or so of a flight away. It was a quite magical experience, and a great story we’ll enjoy recounting to our clients. And all the people we met in Cork were very warm and welcoming. The people in Cork bring their own unique accent to the English language. We had to ask some people to slow their speech down a little, but we also liked that.”

In fact, Cork is more than playing its part in helping Ireland boost its reputation as a destination for this high-end tourism. Céline Gicquel was one of a group of incentive buyers invited here by Fáilte Ireland, initially to see niche venues and attractions in Cork, then onto Dublin.

The group’s vintage car tour of Cork took in a visit to Montenotte Hotel; a trip to Cork City Gaol; a food tasting experience at the famous English market; whiskey sampling at Jameson Distillery in Midleton; a guided Titanic Experience tour in Cobh and a short walk to the harbour for a sea safari across Crosshaven.

The group is spending the weekend in Dublin for some site visits, plus a visit to Windmill Lane Recording Studios (the U2 historical studios), EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, and a City tour on the Vintage Bus.

The incentive buyers will use their experience here as part of the pitch they’ll make to French companies who are looking to either host overseas events, or to reward their top-performing executives with an unforgettable overseas break.

Ciara Gallagher is Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Meet In Ireland’ manager, the business tourism brand for the island of Ireland. Ciara said that the incentive buyer tour has been a great success.

Already this year, Fáilte Ireland has secured €115m worth of meetings, conferences, incentives and corporate events for Ireland under their ‘Meet in Ireland’ and ‘Dublin Convention Bureau’ brands and supported the Regional Convention Bureaux in Cork, Kerry, Shannon and Galway to convert a further €10m for their regions.

“The incentive market is where companies reward their top staff with a trip of a lifetime. We find that the best way to win this valuable business is to bring the buyers and international meeting planners into the country and show them what is available,” said Ciara.

“Dublin gets about 75% of this business, and Cork is also knocking it out of the park. This is a hugely valuable sector of tourism, which we measure closely. Cork Convention Bureau, which we think of as another wing of Fáilte Ireland, helped grow business tourism in Cork to €13m in 2017, and it’s already exceeded €10m so far this year.”

An average regular visitor spends €580 on holiday. The business tourist spends €1,600. The MICE (Meetings Incentives Conferences Events) market is hugely competitive, but Ireland is performing quite well.

Dublin is in Europe’s top ten destinations of choice, up there with London, Paris, Barcelona and Lisbon. Other key Irish places feature in the leading 26 EU top tier visitor spots, notably Cork, Kerry, Shannon and Galway. Flights, access and facilities are key, along with a menu of cultural and entertainment experiences.

Fáilte Ireland welcomes news of new hotels in the planning.

Big volume demand for bed nights can also be challenging. The Irish hotels who have signed up to ‘city hotel contracts’, whereby four or five hotels would team up to work together to host bigger visiting groups, has helped reassure some international buyers that they have local partners in meeting their logistical challenges.

“Another challenge we face is the need for a dedicated conference centre. We also need more venues for off-site gala dinners,” said Ciara Gallagher. “The ‘big box’ hotels are doing a great job, but overseas conference organisers also want the choice of hosting at least one off-site special event.

“Cork Gaol is a great spot. The incentive buyers’ clients would want to take over the whole venue for their gala dinner, have a glass of champagne waiting for their guests and quality entertainment. They’re looking to create a five-star experience, with memorable stories to bring back home.”

The French visitors on this week’s ‘fam’ (familiarisation) trip will now be able to add tales about Cork city and county to the already very successful Dublin story.

For the majority of the French buyers, this was their first time to travel to Ireland. The visit was hosted by Fáilte Ireland’s Meet in Ireland team, in collaboration with Tourism Ireland and the Cork Convention Bureau.

Paul Mockler, Fáilte Ireland’s head of commercial development, said: “This type of visit with influential incentive buyers from France provides us with a really good opportunity to highlight what it is that sets Ireland apart — world-class venues and incentive experiences, ease of access, amazing landscapes, top hospitality and incredibly strong industries. We look forward to welcoming more business tourists from France next year and beyond.

“Business tourism is the most lucrative form of tourism, with visitors travelling to Ireland for business purposes spending almost three times more than the average visitor. Already this year, Fáilte Ireland has secured €115m worth of meetings, conferences, incentives and corporate events for Ireland under their ‘Meet in Ireland’ and ‘Dublin Convention Bureau’ brands and supported the Regional Convention Bureaux in Cork, Kerry, Shannon and Galway to convert a further €10m for their regions.”

Evelyn O’Sullivan, Cork Convention Bureau, added: “We are so delighted to welcome our French guests to Cork. Often referred to as Europe’s best-kept secret, Cork is a city and county that's rising at the moment with over 1,300 new hotel beds planned over the next two years, including a luxurious floating hotel on the river. Cork is known as the food capital of Ireland and the English market that this group will be visiting is proof of this accolade. Cork, it really is fit for a queen.”

Fáilte conferences planned for 2018 include:

Euro IX Forum (European Internet Exchange Association), delivering 150 international delegates.

European Society of Evolutionary Development Biology Conference, delivering 425 international delegates.

International American Society for Metals, Topical Conference on Shape Memory and Superelastic Technologies, delivering 100 international delegates.

European Orthopaedic Research Society, delivering 500 international delegates.