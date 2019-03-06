Facebook announces plan to expand Clonee data centre

Facebook has announced its data centre in Clonee, Co. Meath, is to expand.

The social media giant will invest hundreds of millions of euro in the expansion which will create new jobs in construction and operations.

Facebook's current data centre in Clonee.

Two new buildings are to be added which will bring the size of the facility to nearly 150,000 square meters.

Construction is expected to begin later this month.

The company has said that the data centre will "continue to be one of the most advanced, energy efficient data centres in the world and will be supported by 100% renewable energy".

In the construction of the first two buildings at Clonee, the company were able to recycle 97% of the project's construction waste.

"Ireland, County Meath and the people of Clonee have been great partners from the beginning. We are excited to be expanding our presence in this community," a statement from Facebook said.