News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

'Extra burdens' on airlines may lead to cost of flights trebling

'Extra burdens' on airlines may lead to cost of flights trebling
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 08:08 AM

The cost of flights could treble when the lockdown is lifted, passengers have been warned.

It is due to the probability of authorities adding new regulations for airlines getting back to business when the pandemic ends, according to the founder of Aer Arann.

"The costs of running an airport is very significant," Padraig Ó Ceidigh explained.

"Obviously that cost is passed onto the airline, which is passed onto the passenger.

"The second thing is, the cost for airlines is going to increase significantly," he added.

"The aviation authorities and the health authorities are going to add significant extra burdens such as social distancing."

READ MORE

UK car sales plummet by 97% in April

More on this topic

Coronavirus: Test times must be down to 24 hours before lockdown eased, expert warnsCoronavirus: Test times must be down to 24 hours before lockdown eased, expert warns

Fergus Finlay: The people will have the final word on pandemicFergus Finlay: The people will have the final word on pandemic

Young people worst affected by Covid lay-offs, government analysis showsYoung people worst affected by Covid lay-offs, government analysis shows

UK car sales plummet by 97% in AprilUK car sales plummet by 97% in April


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus