'Extra burdens' on airlines may lead to cost of flights trebling

The cost of flights could treble when the lockdown is lifted, passengers have been warned.

It is due to the probability of authorities adding new regulations for airlines getting back to business when the pandemic ends, according to the founder of Aer Arann.

"The costs of running an airport is very significant," Padraig Ó Ceidigh explained.

"Obviously that cost is passed onto the airline, which is passed onto the passenger.

"The second thing is, the cost for airlines is going to increase significantly," he added.

"The aviation authorities and the health authorities are going to add significant extra burdens such as social distancing."