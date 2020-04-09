Eventbrite is to lay off almost half of its entire workforce leading to fears for its Irish operations

There are fears the decision by ticketing and events company Eventbrite to cut its global workforce by 45% will impact their operations here in Ireland.

The San Francisco headquartered company has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic with events across the globe being cancelled.

Eventbrite's European hub is located on Cork's South Mall in a former bank building with space for up to 100 staff. It opened in 2018 and as recently as November the company was holding a recruitment drive seeking 20 new staff.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney opening the Eventbrite offices on Cork's South Mall in 2018 with Joel Crouch, Eventbrite General Manager UK & Ireland, IDA’s Mary Buckley and Amanda Darmody Eventbrite Site lead

However, workers across the company were contacted by the CEO Julia Hartz yesterday and informed of the news of a significant reduction in staff.

Eventbrite told the Irish Examiner they could not say, at this stage, what impact the restructuring will have on their operations here in Ireland.

"As a company whose mission is to bring the world together through live experiences, Eventbrite has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, alongside the entire live events industry," a spokesperson said.

"To ensure the long-term durability of our mission, we have made the difficult decision to reduce our global workforce by 45 per cent. This is a harsh reality to face and we are saddened to see many of our team members depart the company."

Eventbrite said they are committed to taking care of impacted employees and in addition to severance, they will provide extended health benefits and job replacement support.

"This is a challenging time for communities all over the world and while we can’t predict when the pandemic will pass, we are committed to providing a strong platform to help creators rebuild their businesses and enable the return of live events when it’s once again safe to gather."