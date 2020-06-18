Emirates to add flights from Dublin to Auckland from July 1

Emirates today announced that it will be adding flights from Dublin to Auckland, New Zealand, via Dubai, beginning on July 1.

Emirates resumed flights for passengers to and from Dublin yesterday.

The resumption of flights means Irish travellers can again travel to destinations such as Australia, via Dubai.

The airline currently operates a bi-weekly service from Ireland, but this is set to increase in July.

The announcement of the Dublin-Auckland flights comes as part of a wider schedule from Emirates in which they announced the commencement of flights in ten cities:

Dublin;

Colombo in Sri Lanka (from June 20);

Sialkot in Pakistan (from June 24);

Istanbul (from 25 June);

Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (all from July 1);

and Barcelona and Washington DC ( from July 15).

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer said: "Thanks to the UAE authorities' support and partnership, Emirates has been able to provide smooth and safe journeys for those who need to travel, and we look forward to adding flights to more destinations in the coming weeks.

“The UAE government's recent announcement to ease travel restrictions for UAE citizens and residents shows the thorough approach that our country is taking with regards to resuming economic activities, and as we gradually return to regular services, Emirates' number one priority will always be the health and safety of our customers, our crew and our communities."

Health and safety

Emirates says that it has implemented a comprehensive set of measures to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air.

Measures taken by the airline include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Travel restrictions:

Emirates have also reminded any potential customers that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.