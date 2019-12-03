News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Dublin Airport welcomes 15 new services this winter but reports seat capacity decline

Dublin Airport welcomes 15 new services this winter but reports seat capacity decline
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 11:45 AM

Dublin Airport will have 15 new services this winter but has reported total seat capacity is down 3% with 500,000 fewer seats available compared to last year.

The company announced this is the first winter since 2011 that has seen an overall a reduction in seat capacity at the airport and suggested the decline is due to factors such as some airlines withdrawing services for the winter while others have maintained their route network but have reduced the number of flights operating the service.

In a statement today the company also said that while Ryanair is growing its business at Dublin this winter, the delivery delay to the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft has affected its growth plans.

“Dublin Airport is in its ninth consecutive year of growth in 2019, however, this reduction in seat capacity for the winter season is clear evidence that the market is slowing,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

“The reduction in capacity may not necessarily result in a corresponding decline in passenger traffic, as airlines may end up selling more seats on each flight.”

READ MORE

Putting faith in the hands of billionaires

Almost 28.4m passengers have used Dublin Airport in the first 10 months of the year, which is a 5% increase over the same period in 2018, but passenger growth has been slowing in recent months.

Dublin Airport’s new services for this this winter are a continuation of those which started over the summer months, with the exception of Ryanair’s recently launched twice weekly service to Billund in Denmark.

Services extending from summer into winter include Aer Lingus’ new route to Minneapolis St. Paul, Air Baltic to Riga, Croatia Airlines to Zagreb, Loganair to Carlisle and TAP Air Portugal’s services to Lisbon. Meanwhile, Ryanair is extending its summer services to Bordeaux, Bournemouth, Gothenburg, Kiev, Lublin, Milan Malpensa, Pisa, London Southend and Toulouse into the winter season.

Dublin Airport has flights to 190 destinations in 42 countries operated by 50 airlines.

READ MORE

UK construction sector remains in contraction amid ongoing slump in new orders

More on this topic

Doubts raised over reason Heathrow fumes flight was diverted to DublinDoubts raised over reason Heathrow fumes flight was diverted to Dublin

Commission rules for 11% reduction in passenger fees at Dublin AirportCommission rules for 11% reduction in passenger fees at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport sees passenger numbers break September recordDublin Airport sees passenger numbers break September record

Flight diverted to Dublin Airport after odour from fluid spillage affects passengers and crewFlight diverted to Dublin Airport after odour from fluid spillage affects passengers and crew

Dublin AirportTOPIC: Dublin Airport

More in this Section

France threatens EU retaliation over US plan for tariffs on cheese and ChampagneFrance threatens EU retaliation over US plan for tariffs on cheese and Champagne

Apple reveals most popular App Store downloads in the UKApple reveals most popular App Store downloads in the UK

Lack of progress at Beef Market Taskforce 'will return farmers to the picket line', says IFA Presidential candidateLack of progress at Beef Market Taskforce 'will return farmers to the picket line', says IFA Presidential candidate

Seán FitzPatrick expelled and fined by accountant associationSeán FitzPatrick expelled and fined by accountant association


Lifestyle

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc reveals his passion for heritage apples and offers tips on the best types to grow for specific dishes.Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc urges gardeners to plant heritage apple trees

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman who is anxious about giving birth to her third child.Ask a counsellor: Why am I so anxious about having my baby?

It was a successful night for Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta, who took home four of the top prizes.All the big winners at the 2019 Fashion Awards

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »