News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Distillery operator and its boss to go to mediation in row over suspension, court told

Distillery operator and its boss to go to mediation in row over suspension, court told
File image
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 02:20 PM

A dispute between a co-founder and the managing director of the well-known Listoke Distillery and the company is to go to mediation, the High Court has heard.

Business woman Bronagh Conlon has brought High Court proceedings against Co Louth-based Listoke Distillery Limited challenging her purported suspension from her position as the firm's managing director.

Ms Conlon, represented by Padraic Lyons Bl, had sought orders including an injunction lifting her suspension from duty on May 22 last.

She also sought orders including a declaration the her suspension, pending an investigation into the provenance of a shareholders agreement entered into in 2018, is invalid and not necessary.

Ms Conlon strongly denies any wrong-doing.

Her application for an injunction, which is opposed by the company represented by Marcus Dowling Bl came before Mr Justice Garrett Simons today.

Suspension lifted

Following discussions between the parties, Mr Lyons told the court his client's application for an injunction could be adjourned as the parties had agreed to enter mediation.

Retired Court of Appeal judge Mr Justice Michael Peart had been identified as the person to conduct the mediation, counsel said.

In addition counsel said that both sides were agreeable to his client's suspension being lifted.

Counsel added if the mediation does not resolve matter the parties will return to court later this month counsel said.

Mr Dowling said his client was consenting to those steps.

Mr Justice Simons, after adjourning the matter, wished the parties every success in the mediation.

Listoke Distillery, located at Tenure, Dunleer, Co Louth, produces the Listoke 1777 brand of Irish gin as well as operates a gin school.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic the business has stopped its regular activities and has been manufacturing hand sanitiser.

READ MORE

Second wave of Covid-19 is probable in Ireland, says modelling expert

More on this topic

Sex abuser claims judge put too much weight on his blaming of victim's hormonesSex abuser claims judge put too much weight on his blaming of victim's hormones

Man, 39, accused of sexually assaulting, kill threats and false imprisonment of two womenMan, 39, accused of sexually assaulting, kill threats and false imprisonment of two women

State wins Supreme Court appeal over meaning of 'child' for family reunification purposesState wins Supreme Court appeal over meaning of 'child' for family reunification purposes

Neo-Nazi terrorist group ‘diehards’ jailed for National Action membershipNeo-Nazi terrorist group ‘diehards’ jailed for National Action membership


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

High rents make Dublin most expensive city in EurozoneHigh rents make Dublin most expensive city in Eurozone

Ireland sees record demand of almost €70 billion for bond saleIreland sees record demand of almost €70 billion for bond sale

Cunard scraps cruise sailings until NovemberCunard scraps cruise sailings until November

Coronavirus will increase economic inequality in Irish society, says UCC studyCoronavirus will increase economic inequality in Irish society, says UCC study


Lifestyle

Parenting forums have helped to breakdown the isolation of rearing children. But it’s important to remember your own core values, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting: The pros and cons of online resources

With so many taking their first tentative steps down the gardening superhighway during the lockdown and developing a deeper appreciation for the natural world all around us, it’s time to have a look at some of the basics.Gardening tips: Dig in and get back to basics

Classic champions league, and two international TV dramas feature among today's bestTuesday TV highlights: Nail-biting drama, and Roy Keane at his brilliant best among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »