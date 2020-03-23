Debenhams and Nandos to close shops in Ireland

Debenhams and Nandos are among the latest high street brands to confirm they are to close their shops to help protect staff and customers.

It follows similar steps by the likes of McDonalds, Penneys and Lifestyle Sports.

Debenhams announced it will close all of its Irish and UK stores by the end of the day.

"Throughout these very difficult times, the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers has been of paramount importance," they said in a post on their social media channels.

"We hope to be able to reopen as soon as is practically and safely possible."

It said that online shopping is still available to its customers.

Fast-food outlet Nandos also announced plans to close all of its Irish and UK restaurants.

More than 400 restaurants and some 18,000 staff are affected in Ireland and the UK.

In a statement, Nandos said, "The safety and security of our customers and team is always our top priority and with this in mind we have taken the decision to temporarily close all of our restaurants across the UK and Ireland, to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

"Eat in, takeaway and delivery for customers will all stop until further notice and our remaining food will be given away to those who need it most across the community."

Yesterday evening, McDonald's announced all of its restaurants will close by 7pm today "at the latest" to protect the safety of its employees and customers.

Irish sports retailer Lifestyle Sports has pivoted towards online sales in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

It has closed all of its bricks-and-mortar stores and said online sales have increased by 50%, with customers now logging on "all day" instead of after work.

Mark Stafford, CEO of Lifestyle Sports, said, "We plan to continue adapting and responding to our customers needs over the coming weeks with some online resources that will facilitate people’s need for health and wellbeing advice, at a time where gyms and team sports are on pause."

