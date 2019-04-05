Customs will talk to truckers at ports over no-deal fallout

The Revenue will start talking to truck drivers at Dublin and Rosslare ports from today about the potential huge delays and disruption to trade if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.

It comes as focus continues to fall on the talks between British prime minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn over a possible compromise that would at least extend the UK’s departure date.

Financial markets have continued to signal that a no-deal Brexit is unlikely, as sterling investors continue to prop up the currency. Betting markets are also indicating that some sort of deal will be done.

But sterling traded down to 85.78 pence against the euro as Westminster politics added layers of complexity.

Revenue said it will talk to truckers coming through the two ports — which handle most exports and imports from and into the Republic.

“It is crucially important that truck drivers are aware of, and understand, what they will need to do and what paperwork they will have to provide at check-in, before boarding the ferry. This will ensure that trucks can move through our ports with minimum disruption and delay,” said Lynda Slattery, head of the Revenue’s Brexit Policy Unit.

“Customs officers are available to help drivers who may have concerns or questions about what they need to do post-Brexit, and to help them understand what the changes will be for them as they move through Irish ports,” she said.

But Aidan Flynn, head of industry group Freight Transport Association Ireland, said Government agencies should be doing more.

“A holistic and effective response to the challenges raised by Brexit requires an openness and intent to work in a collaborative manner,” he said. “Whilst progress is being made, there is an element of a ‘need to know’ philosophy from the State agencies in sharing and engaging industry. This is no doubt fuelled by the obvious complexities all are faced with in preparing for Brexit Day. This must change.”

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online broker IG, said that the markets have started to fear over a hard Brexit outcome again.

“The focus for markets is on talks between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, and with the pound dropping sharply, it is clear that hopes of a softer Brexit are fading fast,” he said.

Britain could ask the EU for a long Brexit delay next week if crisis talks between Ms May’s government and Labour fail to find a way out of the current impasse, he added.

Further complicating an already murky outlook for the pound was the passage of a bill through the House of Commons on Wednesday.

“By potentially taking the date of extension out of Ms May’s negotiating hand, it adds an extra layer of complexity to the ongoing Brexit negotiations as she will have to secure approval from both EU officials and British lawmakers,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currencies analyst at Commerzbank.

- Additional reporting: Reuters