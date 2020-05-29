News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Ibec demands faster reopening of the economy and reduction of two-metre rule

A quiet Patrick Street, Cork. "It is time for Irish business to seek a relaxing of the health measures and for the roadmap to be brought forward," Business group Ibec said. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
By Alan Healy
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 06:09 PM

Business group Ibec is demanding that the two-metre social distancing rule be reduced to one metre and for the lockdown to be lifted by the end of June.

In a letter to the Taoiseach Leo Vardkar, IBEC CEO Danny McCoy said they want to see the government's phased roadmap brought forward to allow the majority of businesses to reopen before the end of June.

"These changes are urgent for business but so too are they for society," he said.

"Childcare facilities, schools and transportation providers are particularly challenged and young people are shut out of civic, sporting and community facilities and clubs which engage them. Business and the infrastructure which holds us and our communities together cannot countenance the current arrangements."

Ibec's four requests are for:

  • The removal of the quarantine restrictions
  • The replacement of the two-metre social distancing requirements with a one-metre requirement
  • Ensure track and trace measures are in place to deal quickly with new cases
  • To end the lockdown by the end of June

"It is time for Irish business to seek a relaxing of the health measures and for the roadmap to be brought forward," Mr McCoy said.

