Cork seafood firm wins €500k supply contract for Lidl in Spain and Portugal

A Castletownbere seafood producer has landed an international supply contract, worth more than €500,000 with supermarket chain Lidl.

The deal will see Shellfish Ireland export wild north-east Atlantic crab - or brown crab - to Lidl stores across Spain and Portugal.

In all, the family-owned Castletownbere company will supply catch to more than 800 Lidl stores across the two countries. The company won the contract largely on the basis of the strong relationship it has with Lidl in Ireland.

The company said that in the face of Brexit, and a challenging export market, the deal is welcome news for Irish food suppliers.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed was quick to welcome the deal, saying such transactions are "a welcome boost" for small rural communities "where it will help sustain employment and bolster the local economy".

"Irish food and drink has a stellar reputation abroad due to our clear focus on quality and sustainability standards," he said.

In an effort to open up new avenues for Irish suppliers in the seafood area, Fernando Clemente has moved from a buying role in Lidl Spain to be based full time in Lidl Ireland's Dublin headquarters and negotiate international contracts directly with Irish suppliers.

Irish seafood is renowned all over Europe for its outstanding quality and taste...I have the opportunity to strengthen the close working relationships between our buying teams all over Europe, and offer new avenues for many of the 200 Irish suppliers currently working with Lidl.

Last year, Lidl's Irish suppliers exported over €4m worth of seafood and should reach €5m this year.