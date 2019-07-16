News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cork seafood firm wins €500k supply contract for Lidl in Spain and Portugal

Cork seafood firm wins €500k supply contract for Lidl in Spain and Portugal
Ryan Murphy, Retail Sales Manager of Shellfish Ireland and son Tommy Murphy (3) pictured at the announcement that the Castletownbere business Shellfish Ireland has clinched a deal to supply Lidl stores in Spain and Portugal with brown crab. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 04:43 PM

A Castletownbere seafood producer has landed an international supply contract, worth more than €500,000 with supermarket chain Lidl.

The deal will see Shellfish Ireland export wild north-east Atlantic crab - or brown crab - to Lidl stores across Spain and Portugal.

In all, the family-owned Castletownbere company will supply catch to more than 800 Lidl stores across the two countries. The company won the contract largely on the basis of the strong relationship it has with Lidl in Ireland.

The company said that in the face of Brexit, and a challenging export market, the deal is welcome news for Irish food suppliers.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed was quick to welcome the deal, saying such transactions are "a welcome boost" for small rural communities "where it will help sustain employment and bolster the local economy".

"Irish food and drink has a stellar reputation abroad due to our clear focus on quality and sustainability standards," he said.

In an effort to open up new avenues for Irish suppliers in the seafood area, Fernando Clemente has moved from a buying role in Lidl Spain to be based full time in Lidl Ireland's Dublin headquarters and negotiate international contracts directly with Irish suppliers.

Irish seafood is renowned all over Europe for its outstanding quality and taste...I have the opportunity to strengthen the close working relationships between our buying teams all over Europe, and offer new avenues for many of the 200 Irish suppliers currently working with Lidl.

Last year, Lidl's Irish suppliers exported over €4m worth of seafood and should reach €5m this year.

READ MORE

Tourism body claim 13-storey apartment block 'will compromise Guinness storehouse experience'

More on this topic

Cork's Fiona Shaw amongst nominees for 2019 Emmy AwardCork's Fiona Shaw amongst nominees for 2019 Emmy Award

Formerly conjoined Cork twins raise money for Crumlin hospital with Toy Story 4 chari-teesFormerly conjoined Cork twins raise money for Crumlin hospital with Toy Story 4 chari-tees

Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live

Heartbroken mother of Santina Cawley: 'What animal could do that to a two-year-old baby?'Heartbroken mother of Santina Cawley: 'What animal could do that to a two-year-old baby?'

CorkShellfishLidlTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Pound slumps to two-year lows as no-deal Brexit looms into viewPound slumps to two-year lows as no-deal Brexit looms into view

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde resignsIMF managing director Christine Lagarde resigns

Tourism body claim 13-storey apartment block 'will compromise Guinness storehouse experience'Tourism body claim 13-storey apartment block 'will compromise Guinness storehouse experience'

House of Ireland repudiates lease for unit in redeveloped shopping centre in DublinHouse of Ireland repudiates lease for unit in redeveloped shopping centre in Dublin


Lifestyle

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »