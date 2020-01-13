Cork Company of the Year: Casting an eye over Emerging contenders

In the first of a four-part series looking at the finalists for the Cork Company of the Year Awards, Munster Business Hub editor Alan Healy casts an eye over the contenders in the Emerging category.

Getvisibility helps companies classify their sensitive data

The accumulation of data has become a major issue for companies worldwide and how that is classified and structured is often a major headache.

Enter the Getvisibility software platform who are disrupting the document data industry. They are introducing the first scalable machine learning solution that solves the problem of finding and accurately classifying documents in large corporate networks.

Ronan Murphy and Derek Coetzee at GetVisibilty, based at Cork Airport Business Park. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Ronan Murphy, the founder of Smarttech247, heads up Getvisability based in the Cork Airport Business Park alongside CTO Derek Coetzee and VP product, Artem Kalaitan.

Their team is helping companies to build effective and accountable data processes in line with the UN sustainable development goals.

The storage of personal data is a concern for many companies. Getvisibility highlights where customers personal identifiable information is held and alerts them to data at risk.

This allows customers to be more accountable regarding their collection and processing of data, and ensure the rights of the consumer are being protected.

Until now, there have been no effective tools on the market for accurately discovering and classifying documents with a high degree of trust. Also, due to the complexity of this challenge, the cost of data classification is exceptionally high, where only large companies can afford data classification.

Getvisibility brings artificial intelligence and natural language processing for automation of this task, with the benefit of better classification accuracy.

They also support customers to use the results of the data classification in other security initiatives such as helping with Government, risk and compliance, enabling cloud migration, data loss prevention systems and helping to deal with data clean-ups to remove duplicates, outdated and trivial data.

The company currently has a staff of more than 30 from a wide variety of countries including South Africa, Mexico, Russia, Belgium, India and the UK, and currently have 40% female hires with the aim of increasing to 50% in 2020.

They plan to more than double this over the next four years.

Getvisibility has a number of customers in various industries such as insurance, government and the financial sector. They acquired customers within the first eight months of starting the company in 2017.

FBD Insurance and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are some of their large local customers in Ireland. They are currently closing additional customers in manufacturing, food R&D, healthcare and the legal industries.

Derek Coetzee said Getvisibility has gone from strength to strength in the last 12 months, gaining traction throughout Europe, the Middle East and America.

“However, to be recognised locally by such a prestigious organisation as the Cork Chamber gives us great belief in the future of our business.

“As a Cork-based company, growing locally is of utmost importance to us and we view this award as a seal approval from our Cork peers.”

Glavloc’s ‘Lego-style approach’ to building new homes and units

Housing is one of the most pressing issues facing Irish society today.

The demands for private, affordable and social homes has placed huge demands on Ireland’s construction industry.

Cork company Glavloc is playing their part in addressing this need through a range of products that they believe will fundamentally change the building industry both nationally and internationally.

The Glavloc system is targeted at both builders and developers.

Their primary products are timber structural frames and insulated passive foundation systems for the construction industry.

Glavloc CEO Paul Glavin. His company currently has capacity to produce components for 150 strong and thermally efficient timber-framed buildings per year. ]

These products currently have over 100 international patent claims in seven tranches across the EEA countries, China, Russia, Canada, America, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, and are used to construct strong and thermally efficient timber-framed buildings.

The company is led by Paul Glavin, who has 18 years of experience in the civil engineering and construction industries.

Based on Cork’s northside, they currently have eight houses/commercial units in the planning stage and another 10 in the design or costing stage.

They are also in talks for several multi-unit developments. Their current target is to deliver 42 houses in 2020.

Glavloc is building towards 40 employees within the next five years.

Using a small number of generic interchangeable components, Glavloc can build housing that it says is indistinguishable from traditionally-built units, in a quarter of the time.

An average-sized three-bed semi-detached house can be developed in six to eight weeks using the Glavloc system.

These components are flat-packed, which allows them to be easily transportable and exportable.

Glavloc, using one machine, currently has the capacity to produce components for 150 buildings per year, with the aim to reach circa 450 buildings in the next five years through the addition of other production lines.

Their long-term objective is to become a leading producer of innovative building products for the global construction market.

They envisage growing their market base outside Ireland which will deliver further jobs not only in Ireland but also abroad.

While the expertise required to produce this product is currently within Cork, it is a model they can replicate abroad and in other potential facilities.

The delivery of a few multi-unit developments in 2020 will accelerate jobs in Ireland and overseas.

Paul Glavin said that they are delighted to be selected as a finalist in the Cork Company of the Year Awards 2020.

“We have strived to bring innovative technologies to the construction industry and to be recognised for this in the Emerging Company category validates the work we have done to date,” he said.

“We endeavour to continue to bring disruptive technology to the construction industry and look forward to where this will take us all.”

Bringing outside communication into the business world

Internal communications have become an increasingly important element of good office management.

Workvivo is a Cork-based technology company that has designed a communication platform using ways people are familiar with outside the workplace and brought that into a business context.

Using Workvivo, employees can read and post content to an activity feed, like, share and comment in the same way they do outside of the working environment, but they can also recognise others through shout-outs, link posts to company goals and values, create community spaces and publish company articles and events.

CEO John Goulding and chief technical officer Joe Lennon, co-founders of technology company Workvivo.

The result is a communications experience that employees actually want to use, and a powerful way for businesses to align employees to company goals and cultural values.

Workvivo was founded in 2017 by CEO John Goulding and chief technology officer Joe Lennon, formerly of CoreHR.

This combination of commercial and technical experience was instrumental in getting the company off the ground in the very early stages.

With their extensive first-hand experience in creating successful HR technology, they had come to see the challenge and opportunities evident in employee engagement.

In the two years since they founded the company, Workvivo has increased its user base to more than 100,000 in 38 countries and employs 13 people in its Douglas offices.

The plan is to hit one million users on the platform by 2022, with a revenue goal of €9m by 2021 with the headcount increasing to accommodate this growth

The company hopes to have an additional 100 people, mostly Cork-based, added to the workforce in the next three years.

This aggressive growth expectation is indicated by some recent significant milestones for the business, including the securing of a global customer with 40,000 users, and the securing of investment from Eric S Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications Inc.

The fact that Mr Yuan decided to personally invest in Workvivo is a strong testament to how well the company is differentiated and tracking to a potential high-profile international technology company.

As a Cork-based and Cork-founded business, Workvivo sees not only an opportunity to disrupt a large and active market but to support the association of Cork with high-growth tech companies nationally and internationally.

Pete Rawlinson, chief marketing officer of Workvivo said they are delighted to be a finalist for the Cork Chamber Awards.

“2019 has been a pivotal year for Workvivo.

We’ve grown faster than planned, secured some great international business, and had a lot of fun working with our customers and their employees.

“We’re looking forward to the same in 2020, continuing our great momentum and helping increase Cork’s profile internationally.”