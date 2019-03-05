NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cork-based ESP to be bought by Accenture

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 05:33 PM
By Eamon Quinn

Cork-based Enterprise System Partners (ESP), which provides consulting and manufacturing services to life sciences firms around the world, has been bought by the international giant Accenture.

Set up 16 years ago, ESP employs 100 of its 200 staff in Ireland.

The company was an early pioneer in supplying services to the many multinational pharmaceutical companies based in Ireland.

It subsequently expanded into the US and across Europe and grew rapidly by opening offices in Boston, San Francisco, Lyon, and Puerto Rico.

One of its four founders is Dermot O’Callaghan, who is also listed as a shareholder in ESP along with managing director Liam O’Brien, Eddie Lawlor, and Diarmuid Quinn.

Accenture is growing its presence in life sciences and would not say how much it paid for ESP. It said the acquisition will add to its recent purchases, which include data analytics firm LabAnswer.

Mr O’Brien at ESP said it will be able to offer more services to customers “by streamlining processes from early-stage research through development to manufacturing and distribution”.

“The planned acquisition of ESP underscores our commitment to one of Ireland’s most important and growing industries — life sciences,” said Alastair Blair, who heads up Accenture in Ireland.

“We continue to invest in Ireland to grow our talent and increase our capabilities to help our clients apply the very latest digital technologies and drive innovation, further strengthening the position of Ireland as a leader in this industry.”

