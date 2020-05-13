News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cork-based Ballymaloe Food secures Australian supermarket deal

Cork-based Ballymaloe Food secures Australian supermarket deal
Yasmin and Maxine Hyde of Ballymaloe Foods announcing a deal with Australian retail giants Coles to start supplying its Ballymaloe Relish product to their stores. Picture Clare Keogh
By Alan Healy
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 01:55 PM

Ballymaloe Foods has signed a deal with Australian retail giants Coles to start supplying its Ballymaloe Relish product to their stores. 

Ballymaloe Foods will start supplying 120 Coles Supermarkets across Australia in May.

Coles is a national full-service supermarket retailer operating more than 800 supermarkets across Australia and has more than 100,000 employees. Along with Woolworths, it accounts for more than 80% of the Australian supermarket business.

Marketing Manager of Ballymaloe Foods, Gary Hanrahan said: “We are very excited to be supplying Coles in Australia. We hope we can bring a taste of home to the thousands of Irish people living in Australia."

Ballymaloe Foods recorded sales of €6m last year. Relish sales are up 10% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same three-month period in 2019.

Ballymaloe Foods was established by Yasmin Hyde 30 years ago. Yasmin’s mother, Myrtle established a country house hotel and restaurant at Ballymaloe in the 1960s and it was here she developed her now-iconic Ballymaloe Relish recipe.

Today Ballymaloe Foods is run by Yasmin’s daughter, Maxine.

The company has 33 staff and 14 products and exports into Germany, the Netherlands, and the US.

Based in Little Island in Cork, its products include relishes, mayonnaise, pasta sauces and dressings.

READ MORE

Covid-19 has impacted nearly half of population's employment, CSO reports

More on this topic

Greencore shares slide as analyst slashes earnings forecasts due to Covid impactGreencore shares slide as analyst slashes earnings forecasts due to Covid impact

Cork does not need ‘tourist outlet village’, say businessesCork does not need ‘tourist outlet village’, say businesses

Business MoversBusiness Movers

GRAPEVINE: Irish animation hits new heightsGRAPEVINE: Irish animation hits new heights


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

UK Labour party warns US may try to block future trade deal with ChinaUK Labour party warns US may try to block future trade deal with China

Limerick tech company to create 20 new jobs in new partnershipLimerick tech company to create 20 new jobs in new partnership

Ireland's first media park to be built on Dublin site sold for €26mIreland's first media park to be built on Dublin site sold for €26m

UK Health Minister says summer holidays abroad ‘unlikely’ despite Ryanair’s flights planUK Health Minister says summer holidays abroad ‘unlikely’ despite Ryanair’s flights plan


Lifestyle

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Blue Ticket by Sophie Mackintosh and Strong Like Her by Haley Shapley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty and Bernard hit the road again

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »