Cork-based Ballymaloe Food secures Australian supermarket deal

Ballymaloe Foods has signed a deal with Australian retail giants Coles to start supplying its Ballymaloe Relish product to their stores.

Ballymaloe Foods will start supplying 120 Coles Supermarkets across Australia in May.

Coles is a national full-service supermarket retailer operating more than 800 supermarkets across Australia and has more than 100,000 employees. Along with Woolworths, it accounts for more than 80% of the Australian supermarket business.

Marketing Manager of Ballymaloe Foods, Gary Hanrahan said: “We are very excited to be supplying Coles in Australia. We hope we can bring a taste of home to the thousands of Irish people living in Australia."

Ballymaloe Foods recorded sales of €6m last year. Relish sales are up 10% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same three-month period in 2019.

Ballymaloe Foods was established by Yasmin Hyde 30 years ago. Yasmin’s mother, Myrtle established a country house hotel and restaurant at Ballymaloe in the 1960s and it was here she developed her now-iconic Ballymaloe Relish recipe.

Today Ballymaloe Foods is run by Yasmin’s daughter, Maxine.

The company has 33 staff and 14 products and exports into Germany, the Netherlands, and the US.

Based in Little Island in Cork, its products include relishes, mayonnaise, pasta sauces and dressings.