Cork Airport recognised for carbon reduction

Cork Airport has been recertified for another year within the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme.

Cork Airport has participated in the ACA scheme since 2011 and has been mapping its carbon footprint since 2009.

For the past eight consecutive years, Cork Airport has achieved ACA Level 2 certification for reducing its CO2 emission levels.

Cork Airport has managed to cut its CO2 emissions by 17% compared to 2017 emission levels and has seen a 44% reduction compared to 2009 emission levels.

The programme which was launched by the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe in 2009 enables airports to gauge the progress they make in decreasing and eventually neutralising their carbon footprint.

.@CorkAirport has been recertified for another year within the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme – the only global & independent CO2 management standard for airports. Find out more here: https://t.co/71dM7fOtGm pic.twitter.com/elqSeNy8hx — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) February 4, 2020

Airport Carbon Accreditation comprises four climate certification levels: Mapping, Reduction, Optimisation, and Neutrality.

Cork Airport’s General Manager of Operations and Safety, Dorothy Coffey said:

As a forward-looking airport, we are serious about reducing our impact on the environment. Each year, the results of our work feed into the global CO2 reduction figure, achieved by airports active in the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

“We are making good progress at level 2 ‘Reduction’ of the programme and we don’t intend to stop there.

"Our long-term plan is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from our operations, in line with the European airport sector’s joint vision, spearheaded by ACI EUROPE3.”

Bill Daly, Head of Asset Care at Cork Airport said: “Cork Airport is being acknowledged for its continuous efforts in reducing carbon emissions by achieving this Certification of Accreditation through Airport Council International (ACI) Europe.

"Airport Carbon Accreditation helps to improve the accountability and transparency between airports and our wider circle of airport stakeholders by responding to their concerns about aviation and climate change”.