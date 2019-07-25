News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Congestion charges could drive down car emissions

Congestion charges could drive down car emissions
By Jim Power
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 07:30 PM

It is interesting to observe the discussion around climate change in this country.

Anecdotally, it appears that much of the attention is getting directed towards food production - and particularly beef production - and a lot less attention is being paid to a much greater culprit, transport.

That is probably because most of us are addicted to our cars and cannot countenance changing our behaviour to use the car less.

As somebody who lives beside a primary school, I am consistently astounded at the numbers dropping off their kids to school by car and I am also constantly amazed by the steady flow of cars around Dublin every day of the week and, indeed, it is the same in the rest of the country.

Government in this country, and elsewhere, gets a lot of criticism about the failure to tackle climate change in a real way, and much of this is justifiable.

However, there has to be an element of personal responsibility applied here.

We all need to start questioning our use of cars and create behaviour where we only use it when absolutely necessary and consider other alternatives such as public transport, walking and cycling.

Car owners, of which there are approximately 2.1 million in Ireland, may respond that having spent so much money on purchasing a car, and particularly the tax element, they are entitled to use them as much as they want to.

However, there is a broader societal issue, and that is the fact that our car culture is basically poisoning us.

READ MORE

Gas Networks Ireland reduces energy use by over 40%

A recent report from the Environmental Protection Agency shows the extent to which public health is at risk due to high levels of nitrogen dioxide in parts of Dublin city.

Traffic emissions are the main cause of nitrogen dioxide in Ireland, along with electricity generation and industry.

A move to total electrification of the transport fleet, which is powered fully by electricity generated from renewable sources such as wind, is obviously what we must aspire to, but that will take many years.

Only a fool could believe that the target for electric vehicles contained in the recently published Climate Action Plan is realistic or achievable in the timeframe laid out.

Meanwhile, we all need to do as much as we possibly can to reduce our usage of cars, until they become much more environmentally friendly.

A congestion charge in Dublin and our larger cities would be a good starting point to change behaviour that is poisoning us all.

Transport is the largest energy-consuming sector in the economy, with a 43% share of final energy consumption and it accounted for almost 20% of our greenhouse gas emissions in 2017.

If Ireland does not address its transport issue, then we have no chance of achieving our EU targets and will pay significant and appropriate fines, and will - of course - fail to fulfil our moral obligations on climate change.

These are challenging times for the motor trade in Ireland and the challenges look set to worsen over the next couple of years.

Congestion charges could drive down car emissions

Since peaking in 2016, new car sales have been declining, while at the same time used imports from the UK have been rising strongly.

While we are selling a declining share of new diesel cars, we are increasing the share of older diesel cars imported from the UK.

It just does not make sense and shows how policy mistakes a decade ago are now coming back to bite us.

The EU is now imposing a new stricter emissions-testing regime for cars, called the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure - or WLTP.

This, effectively, means that many cars will carry a higher official emissions rating and the taxation of such cars will rise.

In Ireland, the Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) and the road tax already seek to punish those with higher emissions, but we are about to enter into a whole new world entirely.

If the Government here applies the WLTP to our existing VRT system, the average price of a new car could rise by close to €2,500.

In recognition of the damage caused to the motor trade and consumers by such a price increase, the Department of Finance proposed in its Tax Strategy Group papers published last week, a totally new VRT regime that would effectively limit the average price increase to around €750.

One way or another, cars look set to become more expensive and the pressures on all of us to change our behaviour and reduce our car culture dependence look set to intensify.

READ MORE

Daniel O'Donnell's entertainment firm has plenty to sing about with profits rise

More on this topic

Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’

Supermarkets face fines for excess plastic wasteSupermarkets face fines for excess plastic waste

Study signals advancing emergencyStudy signals advancing emergency

Ireland 'completely off course' to achieve climate change targetsIreland 'completely off course' to achieve climate change targets

TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Former operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rulesFormer operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rules

High Court approves survival scheme for healthcare companies employing 79High Court approves survival scheme for healthcare companies employing 79

NAMA review finds it has made 'exceptional progress', will manage loan book beyond 2021NAMA review finds it has made 'exceptional progress', will manage loan book beyond 2021

Unilever's ice cream sales chilled by cooler spring weatherUnilever's ice cream sales chilled by cooler spring weather

More by this author

Relying on Pharma to drive economic growth is not healthyRelying on Pharma to drive economic growth is not healthy

EU deal with Mercosur faces many high hurdlesEU deal with Mercosur faces many high hurdles

Positive report card so far but then there there will always be BrexitPositive report card so far but then there there will always be Brexit

Impending Brexit doom offers up tough choicesImpending Brexit doom offers up tough choices


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

Two decades after a memorable visit to the midlands, Martin Claffey returns to the Hidden Heartlands.Weekend Break: Getting to the heart of things in Athlone

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »