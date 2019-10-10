CLS to create 100 new jobs in Galway

Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) has announced it will create 100 new jobs in Galway over the next two years.

The company, which is celebrating 25 years in business, currently employees a workforce of 191 who cater for a portfolio of over 600 Irish and international clients from their facilities in Ros Muc, Connemara, and Galway city.

78 of the new positions will be at CLS MedPharma in Galway city to manage new projects and the expansion of existing contracts covering roles for microbiology and analytical analysts in Galway as well as at client sites in Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Waterford and Sligo.

The CLS Ros Muc water and environmental services will be recruiting 18 environmental science graduates and food microbiologists while the remaining four positions will cover new appointments in marketing, sales and finance.

Speaking at the Med in Ireland conference, Evelyn O’Toole, founder and CEO of CLS, said: “Our workforce expansion demonstrates our maturity as an international player, and we have created the momentum to continue to grow and deliver exceptional service for our clients thanks to the vibrant MedTech industry in Ireland.

“Today we are a key supplier in the industry catering to multinational companies both here and overseas and this is as a result of us reinvesting in our services to make CLS a substantial, strong and innovative supplier.

“Our trained analysts on contract who supply first-in-class fully managed solutions is expanding and we are currently at 20 client sites.

“We have certainly come a long way from our humble beginnings in 1994 and I very much look forward to the next chapter.”