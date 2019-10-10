News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

CLS to create 100 new jobs in Galway

CLS to create 100 new jobs in Galway
Stephen Creaner, Executive Director, Enterprise Ireland; Anne O’Donnell, Director of Microbiology CLS; Minister Pat Breen TD; and Evelyn O’Toole, CEO, CLS. Pic Orla Murray/ SON Photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 02:01 PM

Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) has announced it will create 100 new jobs in Galway over the next two years.

The company, which is celebrating 25 years in business, currently employees a workforce of 191 who cater for a portfolio of over 600 Irish and international clients from their facilities in Ros Muc, Connemara, and Galway city.

78 of the new positions will be at CLS MedPharma in Galway city to manage new projects and the expansion of existing contracts covering roles for microbiology and analytical analysts in Galway as well as at client sites in Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Waterford and Sligo.

The CLS Ros Muc water and environmental services will be recruiting 18 environmental science graduates and food microbiologists while the remaining four positions will cover new appointments in marketing, sales and finance.

Speaking at the Med in Ireland conference, Evelyn O’Toole, founder and CEO of CLS, said: “Our workforce expansion demonstrates our maturity as an international player, and we have created the momentum to continue to grow and deliver exceptional service for our clients thanks to the vibrant MedTech industry in Ireland.

“Today we are a key supplier in the industry catering to multinational companies both here and overseas and this is as a result of us reinvesting in our services to make CLS a substantial, strong and innovative supplier.

“Our trained analysts on contract who supply first-in-class fully managed solutions is expanding and we are currently at 20 client sites.

“We have certainly come a long way from our humble beginnings in 1994 and I very much look forward to the next chapter.”

READ MORE

British Airways to offset carbon emissions from UK flights

More on this topic

Contactless world but credit card spending dropsContactless world but credit card spending drops

Lisney: Leaving traditional housing models behindLisney: Leaving traditional housing models behind

Dawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facilityDawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facility

Always-on: One in four workers expected to answer calls or emails outside office hoursAlways-on: One in four workers expected to answer calls or emails outside office hours

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Dawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facilityDawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facility

China’s wealthiest get richer despite US tariff hikesChina’s wealthiest get richer despite US tariff hikes

Always-on: One in four workers expected to answer calls or emails outside office hoursAlways-on: One in four workers expected to answer calls or emails outside office hours

UK economy looks set to avoid recession despite August contractionUK economy looks set to avoid recession despite August contraction


Lifestyle

She’s been sorting out Cork’s problems for ages in the pages of this newspaper and, this weekend, she is going public.Ask Audrey to make her first public appearance as part of Cork Podcast Festival this weekend

Bridget Riley's Serpentine Study 3 should serve to bring added international interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction in Dublin on October 21.‘Serpentine’ to add interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »