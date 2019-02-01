Call for Cork infrastructure plans to be implemented urgently

Cork needs “absolute clarity and transparency” on delivery timelines for all projects in the capital plan and Ireland 2040 as a matter of urgency.

That was the message from Cork Chamber president Bill O’Connell at the business organisation’s annual dinner in City Hall, which saw 1,000 business and political figures in attendance, including President Michael D Higgins.

President Michael D Higgins with his wife, Sabina at the Cork Chamber Cork Company of The Year Awards in Cork City Hall. Picture Darragh Kane

Mr O’Connell said: “Today’s best isn’t good enough for tomorrow. The plans that are set out in Ireland 2040 offer a once in a lifetime opportunity to change Cork over the next 20 years but if they stay in print alone they are nothing but aspirations.

Reflecting on our history, it is clear that we must display both the vision of those who came before us, but most critically their ability to deliver.

Mr O’Connell invoked former Cork Chamber president, Charles Stuart Parnell as he reflected on past infrastructural campaigns by the body over its 200 years in existence.

“Our past president Parnell said ‘No man has the right to say to his country ‘thus far shalt thou go and no further’. Today I say clearly that the state must equally not say to the business community ‘thus far shalt thou go and no further’,” Mr O’Connell said.

Category Winners of the prestigious Cork Company of the Year Awards are Sean Sheehan, Wisetek (Large Company Winner),Brendan O'Regan, Zenith Technologies (Corporate Winner and over all Cork Company of the Year Winner) Frank Fleming, Verifish (Emerging Company Winner) and Tadgh O'Flynn, O'Flynn Medical (SME Company Winner) with Debbie Power, Vodafone Ireland sponsors of the awards, Cork Chamber President Bill O'Connell and CEO Conor Healy

Mr O’Connell pointed to Chamber campaigns such as the opening of Passage-Cork railway line in 1850, access to international mail routes in the late 1800s, and economic destination marketing in the 1960s as examples to be replicated today.

Technologies have changed yet the key business needs that enable a successful and prosperous Cork region remain the same, he said.

From Blackrock trains to transatlantic planes, the changes in Irish life, business and society over 200 years are immeasurable.

"But their significance will be measured in the fullness of time relative to events that have yet to unfold. Relative to how we shape our city region physically, culturally, economically, environmentally and socially,” Mr O’Connell said.

To mark its 200th anniversary, Cork Chamber has launched a six-month community funding drive to raise €200,000, in partnership with Social Innovation Fund Ireland.

The Cork Chamber 1819 Fund will benefit Cork community initiatives with a social, environmental or economic impact, it said.