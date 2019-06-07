Business movers: Michael Healy appointed GM of Deliveroo in Ireland

Aoife Singleton has been appointed as head of the Cork office of Mercer, which delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organisations meet health, wealth and career needs.

Aoife is a Principal in Mercer’s wealth business and has been with the company since 2001. Mercer employs 77 people in its Cork office, which was established in the mid-1970s. Aoife is a qualified actuary and has over 17 years’ experience in the pensions industry. John Mercer, CEO of Mercer Ireland, said: “Aoife’s experience and knowledge makes her ideally placed to service to our client base in Munster and maintain strong connections between our Cork and Dublin offices.”

Michael Healy has been appointed as general manager in the Republic of Ireland for Deliveroo, the food delivery app service.

He was previously chief marketing officer of The Restaurant Group, the UK parent company of dining brands such as Wagamama. From Kilmacud in Dublin, Michael comes with experience in ecommerce as commercial director at Paddy Power.

Deliveroo aims to expand in Ireland, notably the outer Dublin area. Deliveroo’s HQ is in London, with 2,500 employees around the globe; it works with 80,000 restaurants and takeaways, and 60,000 riders. It plans to reach at least 200,000 more Irish households by the end of 2019.

Killian O’Mahony has been appointed as cooper, a craftsman trained to make and repair wooden casks, with Irish Distillers in Midleton, Co Cork.

He completed his four-year apprenticeship under Ger Buckley, master cooper. Killian is the first cooper in Midleton in 40 years and comes from a long line of craftsmen at Midleton, dating back to his great grandfather, Batt Ahern, a blacksmith in the distillery from 1910 to 1930s. Killian spent two years in Scotland, Spain and USA on cooperage projects at the group’s global network of suppliers and affiliates. He will maintain 1.5 million casks in Midleton, and manage coopering and cask related projects in the distillery.

Ian McLaughlin has been appointed as chief executive of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc and CEO of Retail UK.

He brings extensive experience in retail banking across mortgages, wealth management and insurance. He has served with Royal Bank of Scotland since 2012 as managing director of home buying and ownership and managing director of specialist banking.

Prior to this, he held a range of senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group, and previously Zurich Financial Services. He replaces Des Crowley, who is retiring from Bank of Ireland after a 30-year banking career. He will remain in the role until Ian takes up this new position, which is subject to regulatory approval. Ian McLaughlin said: “Bank of Ireland has operated in Great Britain for over 40 years, and Northern Ireland for over 200 years. Today Bank of Ireland serves over three million customers in the UK. It is an organisation with an unique heritage and history.”

Mike Rogers has been named as chairman of Experian, the information services company. An independent non-executive director of the company, he succeeds Don Robert, who is stepping down as chairman and a director.

Mike joined the Experian board in 2017 and has chaired the remuneration committee since July 2018. He is currently a non-executive director of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group, where he chairs the group sustainable banking committee and sits on the group performance and remuneration committee. He is non-executive chairman of Aegon Uk. He was the CEO of LV= Group, and spent 20 years at Barclays, latterly leading its UK Retail Banking business.

Patrick O’Brien has been appointed as global head of funds with Intertrust, a provider of expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment.

He brings 27 years of experience in financial services. He joins from Citigroup, where he was head of fund services, Ireland, and head of offshore sales. Prior to that he spent eight years at JP Morgan in several roles, latterly executive director, global head of fund services client strategy. He has held pre-approved controlled function positions with the Central Bank of Ireland since 2015. He will lead Intertrust’s global fund strategy and expand its client base. among private capital fund managers and investors in Europe, North America and APAC.

He will also continue to develop Intertrust’s tailored and holistic funds offering and focus on delivering a market leading solution.