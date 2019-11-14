Business movers: Award-winning Katie Cunningham joins BBDO Dublin

The following is a selection of people who have recently begun interesting new roles in Ireland.

Katie Cunningham has been appointed account director at BBDO Dublin, a full service creative agency. She joins the team in Sandymount from Rothco | Accenture Interactive, where she led award-winning campaigns for clients including Tesco, Unilever and Electric Ireland.

Katie’s career originally began in law, and following client-facing roles at branding agency RichardsDee and event management agency Limetree she made the move to advertising. At BBDO Dublin, Katie will lead campaigns for clients including Glanbia, Referendum Commission and Aviva. “Katie further strengthens our stellar clients services team,” said Caitríona Ní Laoire, BBDO Dublin.

Martina Donnelly has been appointed to the Teagasc Authority for a five-year term.

She is a Teagasc drystock adviser in the Galway / Clare advisory region. She is from a suckler to beef farm in north Galway. She started her career in the private sector before she joined Teagasc in Donegal in 2006 as a drystock adviser. She moved into teaching in Mountbellew Agricultural College in 2014, before moving to Teagasc Athenry in 2018.

She currently works with farmers in the drystock sector across mid and south Galway. She holds a BAgSc degree in from UCD, a MSC in World Heritage Management (UCD) and a Diploma in Leadership Development from the IMI.

Anton Skavronskij has been appointed delivery technical lead at Singlepoint with responsibility for leading the development team as well as defining technologies and standards used across the company.

He will manage ongoing development of the company’s digital acceleration platform DAPx, which empowers organisations to save developer time and deliver applications at speed.

Prior to taking up this position, Anton was technical lead at Version 1 for two years and before that he was senior software engineer at Nexala for four years. He holds a degree in Electronics Engineering from Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (VGTU).

Angelyn Rowan has been named as a partner in the Construction, Projects and PPP team of law firm Philip Lee.

She joins from Eversheds Sutherland. She has advised the Irish State on infrastructure projects in the areas of social housing, higher education and healthcare, e.g. DIT Campus at Grangegorman and the €300m Social Housing PPP Programme. She is recommended for her work in projects in the 2019 edition of Chambers Europe. She is a member of the Law Society of Ireland, Lean Construction Ireland, Procurement Lawyers Association, National Association of Women in Construction and the Society of Construction Law.

Sarah Dineen has been appointed as chief risk and compliance officer with investment firm BlackBee Investments.

This role has been approved by the Irish Central Bank. Sarah is the existing head of compliance at BlackBee and has been promoted the new role. She will be charged with integrating the functions of risk and compliance. She has over 10 years experience of working in financial services, within control functions. Prior to joining BlackBee in September 2018, she held a senior compliance role with Barclays Bank Ireland. She holds a Law degree from UCC and an Executive Masters in Compliance from UCD.

Gary Connors has been appointed as customer support and operations manager with AirSpeed Telecom, provider of high-performance telecomms products and bandwidth services to enterprise, large businesses and public sector clients.

He brings considerable knowledge to this new role, with over 10 years experience in customer service and sales roles across retail, IT and telecomms. He spent seven years in eir, where he worked in a number of senior customer support and operations roles including customer service manager, sales operations manager, as well as a business learning and development specialist.