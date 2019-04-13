NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Bank auditors under focus in scandal

By Frances Schwartzkopff and Christian Wienberg
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 08:00 AM

Denmark has reported the local operations of Ernst & Young and KPMG to the police amid a widening crackdown on money laundering in the country.

EY is being investigated for failing to alert the authorities to red flags linked to the Danske Bank Estonian laundering case.

KPMG was the auditor of Kobenhavns Andelskasse, a small local lender that was shut down last year amid concerns it was systematically used for money laundering.

Rasmus Jarlov, the business minister, said it was “good that the authorities — the Business Authority, the police, and the Financial Supervisory Authority — are 100% on top of this case” which “needs to be investigated all the way”.

The Danish Business Authority started its investigation into EY last year as the full scale of the Danske scandal became known. 

Denmark’s biggest bank is at the centre of a €200bn Estonian laundering saga that spans 2007 to 2015.

Ernst & Young is on the hook for its work auditing Danske’s accounts for 2014. 

KPMG has been reported to police for its audit of the 2017 annual report of Kobenhavns Andelskasse.

Danish politicians agreed last month to include the freedom to ban accounting firms from doing business if they don’t do their jobs properly.

The dirty-money scandal that’s swept through the Nordic and Baltic regions has more recently also engulfed Swedbank, Sweden’s oldest bank and biggest mortgage lender.

According to Ernst & Young, its Danish unit has fully co-operated. 

KPMG said it “reacted and drew attention to, among other things, procedural failures in connection with the area of money laundering, both to the management and the board. The Financial Supervisory Authority also received our reporting.”

Bloomberg

READ MORE

Paul O'Connell's firm tops €2m in profits for first time

More on this topic

Model events to help you draw inspiration

Masters day two: Tiger Woods surges into contention as five players share lead

Serbian vulture flown home after Turkey misadventure

What poor posture is doing to your mental and physical health

More in this Section

Cork SMEs look to grow in new international markets

Paul O'Connell's firm tops €2m in profits for first time

UCC and Fexco sees 'world-leading' fintech research

Brother ordered to pay €250,000 over drilling-company dispute in Kerry


Lifestyle

Gavin James: Tapping into our love of a pub sing-song

Dublin Will Show You How reminds us of all-too-real isolation

Get the Look: Fake tanning

The big picture: Ruby Wax back on the road

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »