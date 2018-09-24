An Post to enter mortgage market with cut-price interest rates

An Post is to enter the mortgage market next year with cut-price interest rates.

The rates will be 1% less than what's currently on offer, and will be available to both new holders and mortgage switchers.

Irish lenders have been criticised for charging lending rates far higher than Eurozone averages.

Askaboutmoney founder Brendan Burgess says An Post's rates will be lower, but there are other good offers out there.

"The average mortgage rate in Ireland for new businesses is 3.2%, compared to 1.8% across the Eurozone. That's 1.4% higher," he said.

"It looks as if they could cut the rates by 1% and still be very profitable.

"But you can borrow money tomorrow from Ulster Bank for 2.3% for two years. You can get a mortgage from Bank of Ireland at 3% with 3% cashback."

Last month, An Post published the locations of 160 post offices which were set to close under its consolidation plans.

Digital Desk