AMX adds to its office in Cork

Institutional investment and asset management firm The Asset Management Exchange (AMX) has enhanced its Irish service offering with the new appointment of Larry Morrissey as chief compliance officer.

Based in AMX’s Cork office, he joins from MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd, where he served for three years as senior VP and acted in various compliance roles on behalf of a number of institutional clients.

He was the main point of contact on regulatory matters and also assisted with the distribution of funds in the EU.

While at MPMF, he was a key member of the operational team that led to the onboarding of one of the UK’s largest asset managers and led projects for several management company’s conversion to CP86 in 2018.

Prior to this, he was head of investment fund listings at Maples and Calder for nine years.

Jonathan Greenwold, head of legal, compliance and risk, AMX said: “We are welcoming Larry to AMX Ireland with 15 years of experience and a vast knowledge of the investment funds industry.

With over twenty five people in our Cork offices, in areas such as technology, finance, risk and operational oversight, Larry, in this newly created role as Chief Compliance Officer, will be an important addition to our growing team.

Launched in February 2017, AMX was designed to fundamentally transform institutional investment for the benefit of the end saver by standardising, centralising and streamlining the process of investing, making implementation and monitoring more efficient.

AMX negotiates with managers, transitions assets, provides reporting and adds an extra layer of oversight. Its platform is open to all investors and managers across the investment industry.

