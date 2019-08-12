News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

AMX adds to its office in Cork

AMX adds to its office in Cork
Larry Morrissey
By Joe Dermody
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 06:50 PM

Institutional investment and asset management firm The Asset Management Exchange (AMX) has enhanced its Irish service offering with the new appointment of Larry Morrissey as chief compliance officer.

Based in AMX’s Cork office, he joins from MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd, where he served for three years as senior VP and acted in various compliance roles on behalf of a number of institutional clients.

He was the main point of contact on regulatory matters and also assisted with the distribution of funds in the EU.

While at MPMF, he was a key member of the operational team that led to the onboarding of one of the UK’s largest asset managers and led projects for several management company’s conversion to CP86 in 2018.

Prior to this, he was head of investment fund listings at Maples and Calder for nine years.

Jonathan Greenwold, head of legal, compliance and risk, AMX said: “We are welcoming Larry to AMX Ireland with 15 years of experience and a vast knowledge of the investment funds industry.

With over twenty five people in our Cork offices, in areas such as technology, finance, risk and operational oversight, Larry, in this newly created role as Chief Compliance Officer, will be an important addition to our growing team.

Launched in February 2017, AMX was designed to fundamentally transform institutional investment for the benefit of the end saver by standardising, centralising and streamlining the process of investing, making implementation and monitoring more efficient.

AMX negotiates with managers, transitions assets, provides reporting and adds an extra layer of oversight. Its platform is open to all investors and managers across the investment industry.

AMX also says that it centralises, standardises and streamlines the process of investing, making implementation and monitoring more efficient.

READ MORE

Fifth year of decline at Abercrombie & Fitch/Hollister Irish stores

More on this topic

Podcast Corner: Big hitters have attracted millions of listenersPodcast Corner: Big hitters have attracted millions of listeners

New portrait of Phil Lynott to take centre stage in exhibition New portrait of Phil Lynott to take centre stage in exhibition

Missy Elliott to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2019 VMAsMissy Elliott to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2019 VMAs

Fifth year of decline at Abercrombie & Fitch/Hollister Irish storesFifth year of decline at Abercrombie & Fitch/Hollister Irish stores

More in this Section

India’s Reliance to sell 20% stake in oil business to AramcoIndia’s Reliance to sell 20% stake in oil business to Aramco

Spending on no-deal Brexit stockpiling hits £4bn, survey suggestsSpending on no-deal Brexit stockpiling hits £4bn, survey suggests

United approach key for south-east economic growthUnited approach key for south-east economic growth

Cork couple eyes €1.1bn luxury travel marketCork couple eyes €1.1bn luxury travel market


Lifestyle

A diehard fan of Home & Away, Megan O’Brien made sure that a stop-off at the soap’s iconic “Summer Bay” set was firmly on the itinerary during her holiday in Australia with her boyfriend Peter Murphy.Wedding of the Week: Summer Bay stroll led to proposal

Three of the most talked about podcast series of recent years are also ones that leave you feeling conflicted afterwards, wondering, really, if they even should have been made and published.Podcast Corner: Big hitters have attracted millions of listeners

Claire Guinan’s exhibition includes a new painting of Phil Lynott, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.New portrait of Phil Lynott to take centre stage in exhibition

Tomorrow is a big day for more than 50,000 Irish students and their families, with Leaving Cert results being issued in schools all around the country and online tomorrow morning.Making Cents: Get the best from savings to fund college costs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »