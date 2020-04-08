Almost 80% of Irish women's business group 'happy' with Goverment support

A survey by women's business group Network Ireland has revealed strong optimism in Irish business amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Nearly 80% of respondents said they were either "very happy" or "happy" with Government efforts to support business during the pandemic.

The online survey had 219 respondents between March 23 and April 2 and examined the immediate impact of restrictions placed on Irish life from the second week of March.

President of Network Ireland Louisa Meehan said: “The level of optimism among these businesses is really encouraging.

"It’s important the government works to support these businesses who are so determined to put their best foot forward when the time comes and revive the smaller enterprises that are so vital to the Irish economy.”

The survey also showed:

80% of people say their working day has become "dramatically" or "somewhat’ different."

Almost 50% questioned had decided to or were about to shut their business temporarily.

86% say they believe they will be able to re-open their business at a later date.

Network Ireland has launched a number of virtual seminars and hosted online coffee meetings in support of their members.

Speaking about the online support, President Louisa Meehan said: “Network Ireland has always been dedicated to supporting its members.

"In this new environment where our daily lives have been disrupted, we’re determined to do what we can to maintain vital links and networks in whatever way we can."

Established in 1983, the volunteer organisation aims to support the professional and personal development of women