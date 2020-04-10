News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

AIB said it will refund customers "unpaid charge" fees

AIB said it will refund customers 'unpaid charge' fees
By Aine Kenny
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 10:05 AM

AIB has announced it will be refunding its personal and business customers any unpaid charge fees, which incur when there are insufficient funds in an account to pay a standing order or direct debit.

In a statement, AIB said: "To further assist our customers who are impacted by Covid-19, AIB is refunding any unpaid charges relating to items presented on AIB current accounts during the months of March and April 2020.

"The unpaid charge to be refunded is €10 per item and is applied when there is insufficient funds in a customer’s account for a payment to be processed.

"We will begin refunding any unpaid charges since March 1 on April 14, and refunds will be applied daily until the end of April. Customers do not need to take any action."

AIB said this was to give customers impacted by Covid-19 time to make alternative arrangements with the originators of direct debits, such as utility companies and suppliers, as well as to give customers time to apply for a payment holiday on their SME Loan, Personal Loan or Mortgage.

"We continue to waive contactless payment fees and have increased the Contactless card transaction limit to €50.

"We also waive the contactless payment fee on Apple Pay, Google Pay and Fitbit Pay Contactless transactions, which are not subject to the Contactless card limit in most merchants."

AIB's Managing Director of Retail, Jim O’Keeffe said: "Over the last number of weeks we have developed an increasing range of supports for our customers impacted by the Covid-19 emergency, and we will continue to review and innovate customer supports as the situation evolves."

This move comes after AIB faced fierce criticism for trying to bring in quarterly maintenance fees and transaction charges for account holders who kept a balance of €2500, who were previously exempt from such charges.

The new charges were scrapped by the bank after public outcry.

More on this topic

Bank of Ireland increase payment limit on contactless cards to €50Bank of Ireland increase payment limit on contactless cards to €50

Man who unearthed tracker mortgage scandal says consumers should receive two month Covid-19 bills amnestyMan who unearthed tracker mortgage scandal says consumers should receive two month Covid-19 bills amnesty

Irish State raises €1bn in cheapest cost in its history, in silver lining to Covid-19 crisisIrish State raises €1bn in cheapest cost in its history, in silver lining to Covid-19 crisis

Financial Services Union seek gender pay gap data from all Irish retail banksFinancial Services Union seek gender pay gap data from all Irish retail banks

TOPIC: Banks

More in this Section

IMF head warns of worst economic downturn since Great DepressionIMF head warns of worst economic downturn since Great Depression

ESRI study finds pandemic payments cushion income hitESRI study finds pandemic payments cushion income hit

OECD senior economist urges Ireland to price costs should Covid-19 flare a second timeOECD senior economist urges Ireland to price costs should Covid-19 flare a second time

Irish Times Group cuts senior staff payIrish Times Group cuts senior staff pay


Lifestyle

Meet Tony the Turtle.How to explain Covid-19 to kids on the spectrum

A difficult situation for a family member, however, helped the up and coming chef to keep it all in perspective.Chef Adrian: 'I am not going to tell people not to eat this or that. Eat what makes you happy now'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »