75 new jobs announced for Cork

Data Centre and Air Cooling Systems manufacturer, EDPAC International, has announced the creation of 50 new jobs in Cork.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney officially opened the company’s newly extended manufacturing plant in Carrigaline, Co Cork today.

The company has installations at Doha Airport, Qatar’s Al Wakra Stadium, Hong Kong’s Metro, Bolivia’s Itaipu Dam, Copenhagen’s City Link Metro, the BBC in the UK, most hospitals in Ireland and Pairc Ui Chaoimh in the company’s home county.

EDPAC International processes multi-million euro orders from all around the world every month and is expanding the headcount in Cork to meet sustained growth over the last three years.

Mr Coveney said EDPAC International exemplifies all that makes Irish companies so successful around the globe.

A high-quality solution, innovative in design and execution combined with ambitious leadership and outstanding customer service to create a truly world class product.

"I am delighted to officially open the newly extended manufacturing site in Carrigaline, and wish all the EDPAC team continued success.”

EDPAC International will continue to operate from its sites in Newmarket and from Carrigaline, where more than 80 people are currently employed.

The company is actively recruiting a further fifty employees. In particular design engineers, refrigeration technicians, plumbers, electricians as well as quality engineers and logistics personnel.

Meanwhile, recruiting and consulting company Oxford Global Resources, which has a base in Cork, has announced plans to create 25 new jobs.

The news was announced as part of the company’s celebration of 25 years at its European Headquarters in Ireland.

Speaking at today’s event, Oxford Vice President of European Operations, Denis Carroll, said they started in Cork in 1994 with just four employees and now have 129.

“Our 25th anniversary milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire Cork team as well as the fantastic local resources. We are excited to expand our team here further, which will lead to our goal of doubling our European business over the next five years.”

Headquartered in the United States, Oxford focuses on connecting organisations with senior-level talent in information technology, life sciences, and engineering. Oxford has more than 850 employees worldwide.

The new roles, mainly as Technical Recruiters and Account Managers are on track to be filled this year.

As part of this expansion effort, Oxford will host a Recruitment Open Evening in Penrose Quay, Cork on April 15.

Speaking at this morning’s event, Tánaiste Simon Coveney stated that Oxford is a fantastic example of a multinational company reaping the long-term benefits of being based in Cork.

I want to congratulate the entire team, as they celebrate the 25 year anniversary, and I look forward to seeing what is next for Oxford.

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said the IDA has worked closely with Oxford over the last 25 years.

“It has been rewarding to see its workforce grow to 129. We will continue to offer them the IDA’s support.”