1 in 3 Irish people more interested in travel than buying homes or paying off debt - survey

It might be seen as a cliché to have ‘travelling the world’ on your bucket list, but over 1 in 3 Irish people surveyed by travel experts alpharooms had ‘travel the world’ on their list of things to do if they could go back in time.

The research showed that over half of respondents have a bucket list and 38% would rather travel than buy a home or pay off debt, with travel being ranked higher than climbing the career ladder, getting married and saving to retire early.

Those aged between 25-34 are those most wanting to travel.

Younger generations are finding it harder to get on the property ladder than ever before so if it is unlikely they can make that investment, some prefer to spend what money they do save on experiences they are free to have now.

Award-winning lifestyle, wellness and mindfulness coach, Kiran Singh, strongly believes that they are an “incredible mental tool to keep your dreams alive, making achievements far more likely.”

Travelling is to live life fully, enjoying everything that life has to offer. It’s about freedom, experiences, growing, learning and feeling alive.

Irish people were asked, if you could go back in time, what one thing would you change?

The top six answers were as follows:

Travel more – 38%

Achieve financial stability – 20%

Enjoy more ‘me time’ – 20%

Focus on career – 9%

Get married – 7%

Retire early – 6%

43% of respondents said that money was the biggest factor holding them back from their goals.

Other factors holding people back from their goals included a lack of motivation and work, both of which were more limiting than family commitments.

Other findings included that while most women would look to travel more if they had the opportunity, the same cannot be said for all men.

According to the findings, 9% of men would go back and include ‘get married’ to their bucket list.

Kiran Singh believes that roles are changing:

“Today’s women spend time on personal development, they tune in to themselves, go on self-discovery journeys and more – this makes them more confident and authentic, they then do things because they want to and not because society tells them too.”

However, almost 20% of Irish men surveyed had savings set aside, compared to 15% of women.

Compared to 66% of men, only 48% of women own investment products.