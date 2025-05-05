Skechers to be acquired and taken private by 3G Capital in £6.78bn deal

Skechers to be acquired and taken private by 3G Capital in £6.78bn deal
The company will continue to be led by Skechers chairman and chief executive Robert Greenberg (PA)
Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 14:43
AP Reporter

Skechers is being acquired for nine billion dollars (£6.78 billion) and taken private by investment firm 3G Capital.

The board of Skechers unanimously approved the deal, the companies said on Monday.

The offer of 63 dollars per share represents a premium of 30% to Skechers’ 15-day volume-weighted average stock price, the companies said.

Following completion of the transaction, the company will continue to be led by Skechers chairman and chief executive Robert Greenberg and his management team.

The company headquarters will also remain in Manhattan Beach, California, where it was founded more than three decades ago.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

x

More in this section

Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett will remain with Berkshire Hathaway as chairman
EU Netherlands Commemoration Veterans light flame as Netherlands marks 80th anniversary of liberation
Romania Election Hard-right candidate to face pro-EU reformist in Romania’s presidential run-off
SkechersDigitalPlace: International
Travellers wait for news about their delayed trains in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Copper cable theft in Spain delays thousands of high-speed rail passengers

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited