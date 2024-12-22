10 killed as small plane crashes in Brazilian town popular with tourists

A small plane has crashed in a Brazilian town that is popular with tourists, killing all 10 passengers and crew on board and injuring more than a dozen people on the ground, Brazil’s Civil Defence Agency said.

The agency in a post on X said the plane hit the chimney of a home and then the second floor of a building before crashing into a mobile phone shop in a largely residential neighbourhood of Gramado.

More than a dozen people who were on the ground were taken to hospital with injuries including smoke inhalation, with two said to be in a critical condition.

Police cordon off houses that were hit by a plane in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil (Mateus Bruxel, Agencia RBS/AP)

It is not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Local media reported that the plane was piloted by Luiz Claudio Galeazzi, a Brazilian businessman who was travelling with his family to Sao Paulo State.

In a statement published on LinkedIn, Mr Galeazzi’s company, Galeazzi & Associados, confirmed that the 61-year-old was on the plane, adding that he was travelling with his wife, their three daughters, several other family members and another company employee, who died in the crash.

“In this moment of intense pain we are deeply thankful with the manifestations of solidarity and love that we have received from friends, colleagues and the community,” the statement reads.

“We also express our solidarity with those who have been affected by this accident in the region.”

Houses that were hit by a plane in Gramado (Mateus Bruxel, Agencia RBS/AP)

Security cameras filmed the small Piper plane departing from Canela airport in Rio Grande do Sul State, minutes before it crashed in Gramado, which is about 10km from the airport.

Gramado is in the Serra Gaucha mountains and popular with Brazilian tourists who enjoy the cool weather, hiking spots and traditional architecture.

The town was settled by large numbers of German and Italian immigrants in the 19th century and is a popular spot for Christmas holidays.