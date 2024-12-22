Rome’s Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation work

Rome’s Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation work
People admire the 18th century Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s most famous landmarks, as it reopens to the public after undergoing maintenance (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Sun, 22 Dec, 2024 - 18:48
Associated Press Reporter

Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain has reopened ahead of the inauguration of the 2025 Jubilee Holy Year, following the completion of extraordinary maintenance.

The three-month renovation work included removing dirt, pollution and limescale from the 18th-century monument, one of the main attractions for tourists visiting the Italian capital.

To avoid overcrowding, the monument will now be limited to 400 visitors at a time.

The Trevi Fountain in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)

During maintenance work, a walkway was installed to enable tourists to view the Roman landmark while it was being cleaned.

Visitors were also allowed to make their traditional coin toss into a makeshift pool from the walkway, honouring the world-known tradition.

City lore has it that tossing a coin into the Baroque fountain will ensure a return trip to Rome.

This tradition generates an estimated 1.5 million euros (£1.25 million) annually, which has been donated to the Catholic charity Caritas for the past 15 years.

To manage the overwhelming number of tourists visiting the fountain, and the huge crowd expected for the Jubilee, Rome City officials have been devising a plan to block off the area around the fountain.

Visitors will be required to book online and then pay a fee of two euros (£1.65) to get in.

Once inside, they will have 30 minutes to enjoy the fountain.

More in this section

Four killed as helicopter ambulance crashes on take-off in Turkey Four killed as helicopter ambulance crashes on take-off in Turkey
What is known about the German Christmas market attack and its impact What is known about the German Christmas market attack and its impact
Pope in plea for ceasefires to end ‘cruelty’ of conflicts around the world Pope in plea for ceasefires to end ‘cruelty’ of conflicts around the world
Place: International
Rome’s Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation work

Secret Florence passage that Medici family used to move safely reopens to public

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited