Four killed as helicopter ambulance crashes on take-off in Turkey

An ambulance helicopter has crashed in south-western Turkey, killing all four people on board.
Two pilots, one doctor and one health care worker were taking off from the city of Mugla on Sunday morning on their way to pick up a patient in the neighbouring province of Antalya at the time.
The helicopter hit the hospital building from where it was taking off and crashed into a nearby field.
Mugla governor Idris Akbiyik noted there was heavy fog at the time of take-off and he said authorities are investigating the incident.