Russian fuel depot hit by Ukrainian drones for second time

Ukrainian drones have struck a major Russian fuel depot for the second time in just over a week, according to a senior Russian regional official, as part of a “massive” cross-border attack on fuel and energy facilities that Kyiv says supply Moscow’s military.

The strikes on Sunday came days after Russia launched sweeping attacks on Ukraine’s already battered energy grid, threatening to plunge thousands of homes into darkness as winter tightens its grip, and as Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbour nears the three-year mark.

A fire broke out at the Stalnoy Kon oil terminal in Russia’s southern Oryol region, local governor Andrey Klychkov said on Telegram, adding Russian forces downed 20 drones targeting “fuel and energy infrastructure” in the province.

Russian independent news outlet Astra shared video of what it said was an explosion at the site, showing a massive orange blaze lighting up the night sky. While the clip could not be independently verified, it was later shared by a Ukrainian security official who described it as footage from Oryol.

Hanna, 12, and her family sit inside a van during an evacuation from Pokrovsk, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

According to Mr Klychkov, the fire was extinguished hours later and did not cause casualties or “significant” damage.

Ukraine’s military previously claimed to have struck the Stalnoy Kon terminal with drones on December 14, causing a “powerful” blaze.

Meanwhile, two civilians died after Russia launched drones late on Saturday at Ukraine’s southern Kherson province. Local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said a man in his late 40s suffered fatal injuries after a Russian drone dropped explosives nearby. Hours later, a woman was found dead under rubble after another drone slammed into her house.

In the Kharkiv region in the north-east, a Russian drone strike Sunday on severely injured a 56-year-old man as he walked down a road in the city of Kupiansk.

In the Kyiv suburb of Brovary, debris from a Russian drone sparked a fire late on Saturday on the roof of a 25-storey tower block, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 103 Iranian-made Shahed drones at its neighbour overnight into Sunday. Ukrainian air defences shot down 52 of the drones while another 44 failed to reach their targets.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones launched overnight at Russian territory. According to the ministry, 20 of those were over the Oryol region.