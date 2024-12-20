US says it killed Islamic State group leader in airstrike in Syria

The US military conducted airstrikes in northeastern Syria on Thursday, killing a leader of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group and one other militant, US Central Command (Centcom) has said.

The leader killed was Abu Yousef, also known as Mahmud, Centcom said.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Centcom said the strike was in an area formerly controlled by the ousted Syrian government.

The strike was part of an ongoing effort to prevent IS insurgents from taking advantage of the upheaval in Syria, including any plan to release the more than 8,000 IS prisoners held in detention by Kurdish allies that have partnered with the US.

On Friday, a journalists’ association said two reporters working for Kurdish media outlets had been killed in clashes between Syrian Kurdish militia and Turkish-backed fighters in northern Syria.

Fighting in parts of Syria is ongoing, despite the recent overthrow of President Bashar Assad by jihadi-led rebels.

Elsewhere in Syria, the transition following the government’s fall has been smooth so far, although it has been less than two weeks since Mr Assad was ousted.

The country is home to diverse sects, and there is ongoing fear and uncertainty among minority groups, including Christians, regarding their rights and safety under the main rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), once an affiliate of al-Qaida.