Russia and Ukraine exchange missile attacks killing at least one, say officials

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has killed at least one person and injured nine others, officials said.

Moscow claimed it was in response to a Ukrainian strike on Russian soil using American-made weapons.

At least three loud blasts were heard in Kyiv shortly before sunrise on Friday.

Firefighters work at a site after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (AP)

Falling missile debris caused damage and sparked fires in three districts, the city administration said.

The attack knocked out heating to 630 residential buildings, 16 medical facilities, and 30 schools and kindergartens, it said.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said the strike was in response to a Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Rostov border region earlier on Friday.

That attack used six American-made Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, missiles and four Storm Shadow air-launched missiles provided by the UK, it said.

The use of Western-supplied weapons to strike Russia has angered the Kremlin.

Firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Ukraine fired several American-supplied longer-range missiles into Russia for the first time on November 19 after Washington eased restrictions on their use.

Answering Friday’s Ukrainian attack, the defence ministry said it carried out a group strike with “high-precision, long-range weapons” on the command centre of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency and another location where it said Ukraine’s Neptune missile systems are designed and produced.

The attack also targeted Ukrainian ground-based cruise missile systems and US-made Patriot air defence systems.

“The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All objects are hit,” the defence ministry said in a Telegram post.

Its claims could not immediately be verified.