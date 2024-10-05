Trump and Georgia governor Brian Kemp make nice in Hurricane Helene response

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brian Kemp (Evan Vucci/AP)

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024 - 04:29
AP

Former president Donald Trump and Georgia governor Brian Kemp cemented their newfound alliance on Friday as they praised citizens and first responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Mr Trump and Mr Kemp appeared in front of paper products, diapers and other relief supplies as they addressed reporters outside Augusta.

Mr Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, said Mr Kemp is doing a “fantastic job.”

Mr Trump then repeated his false assertions that President Joe Biden’s administration has not led a routine federal disaster response.

He mentioned the “big election” coming up and said if he wins Georgia will be treated well as it recovers.

Mr Kemp and Mr Trump spent several years at odds after the governor refused to help Trump overturn Mr Biden’s 2020 victory.

But they made up recently as part of Mr Trump’s comeback effort and concerns among Republicans that the rift would help Democratic nominee Vice President Harris win the state.

