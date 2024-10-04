Inquests to open into deaths of victims of Bayesian superyacht sinking

Billionaire Dr Lynch, 59, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was on the vessel when it sank during a storm in August.
Undated family handout photo of Hannah and Mike Lynch who died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday whilst moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello, Sicily. Issue date: Thursday August 22, 2024.

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024 - 02:45
Sam Russell, PA

Inquests into the deaths of four British victims of the Bayesian superyacht sinking off the coast of Sicily, including tech tycoon Mike Lynch, are due to open on Friday.

Billionaire Dr Lynch, 59, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was on the vessel when it sank during a storm in August.

His daughter Hannah Lynch, 18, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer also died in the disaster.

Judy and Jonathan Bloomer, who were among the seven people who died in the sinking of the luxury yacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily (Family Handout/PA)

Inquests into the four’s deaths are due to be opened at hearings in Ipswich, Suffolk, on Friday.

Coroner’s service listings indicate that Dr Lynch, who had links to Tipperary, and his daughter both lived in London, while the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks in Kent, and all four died on August 19.

There were 22 people on board the Bayesian and 15 of them were rescued, including Dr Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares.

Seven died in the tragedy, including US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas who was working as a chef on the vessel.

Dr Lynch was cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud over the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal in the case in the US.

