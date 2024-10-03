Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza three months ago

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza three months ago
Israeli soldiers move next to destroyed buildings following Israeli strikes during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip earlier in September (Leo Correa/AP)
Thu, 03 Oct, 2024 - 10:06
Associated Press reporters

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it killed a senior Hamas leader in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip around three months ago.

It said that a strike on an underground compound in northern Gaza killed Rawhi Mushtaha and two other Hamas commanders, Sameh Siraj and Sameh Oudeh.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

The military said the three commanders had taken refuge in a fortified underground compound in northern Gaza that served as a command and control centre.

It said Mushtaha was a close associate of Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of Hamas who helped mastermind the October 7 attack into Israel that triggered the war.

Sinwar is believed to be alive and in hiding inside Gaza.

People pass by a sign calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas for nearly a year, in Tel Aviv (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

One year in, war casts a shadow over every aspect of life in Israel

One year in, war casts a shadow over every aspect of life in Israel

