Russia says five drones shot down overnight, including one targeting Moscow
(Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AP)
Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 10:28
Associated Press reporters

Five drones were shot down over three Russian regions overnight, with one targeting the capital, officials said on Thursday.

There were no reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, Russia launched a fourth day of air attacks on the Ukrainian port city of Izmail, located on the River Danube.

Oleh Kiper, regional governor of Odesa, said infrastructure was damaged, including grain silos, and one person was injured.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks at weapons during his visit to Ukraine (Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AP)

The attack came one day after a Russian missile struck a busy market in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk, killing 17 people and injuring at least 32 others.

The incident overshadowed a two-day visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, aimed at assessing Ukraine’s three-month-old counter-offensive and signalling continued US support for the fight.

One drone targeted Moscow, but was shot down south-east of the city without causing any damage or injuries, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Two more drones were shot down over the southern region of Rostov, which borders Ukraine, said regional governor Vasily Golubev.

The debris fell in the centre of Rostov-on-Don, the region’s capital, damaging several cars and shattering windows in three buildings, he said. One person sought medical assistance.

Paramedics carry an injured man into an ambulance after a Russian rocket attack on a food market in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Two other drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, governor Alexander Bogomaz reported. Drone debris damaged a railway station and several cars, he said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry blamed the attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine usually does not take credit for strikes inside Russia.

Drone attacks on Crimea and Russian regions have become increasingly common recently.

Fuel depots and air fields have been hit in drone attacks that Russian officials blamed on Kyiv.

In recent weeks drones have repeatedly targeted Moscow, with some hitting buildings in the city centre and others being shot down on the outskirts of the city.

RussiaPlace: International
