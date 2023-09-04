More than 20 injured as driver crashes through wall of busy restaurant in Texas

A vehicle crashed into a Denny’s restaurant in Texas (Rosenberg Police Department via AP)
Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 20:54
AP Reporter

A driver has ploughed through the wall of a busy restaurant in Texas, injuring 23 people.

Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny’s restaurant.

The vehicle slammed into the restaurant’s south wall leaving patrons with injuries ranging from minor cuts to “severe injuries” that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said in a statement.

The victims ranged in age from 12 to 60 years old.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said.

Video of the aftermath showed a red vehicle fully inside the restaurant, with the wall and windows around it demolished.

The Duke of Sussex watched on as Inter Miami best LAFC (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Harry among star-studded crowd as Messi shines in win for Inter Miami in LA

