Gabon’s military leader sworn in as head of state after ousting president
Soldiers hold General Brice Clothaire Oligui Nguema aloft in Libreville, Gabon, last week (Gabon24 via AP/PA)
Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 12:29
Sam Mednick and Yves Laurent Goma, Associated Press

Gabon’s new military leader was sworn in as the head of state on Monday less than a week after ousting the president whose family had ruled the Central African nation for more than five decades.

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema took the oath in the presidential palace in front of a packed room of government officials, military and local leaders in Gabon’s capital, Libreville.

Gen Oligui is a cousin of the ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, served as a bodyguard to his late father and is head of the republican guard, an elite military unit.

Ali Bongo Ondimba sitting in his residence in Libreville, Gabon, as mutinous soldiers announced that they had seized power (BTP advisers on behalf of the President’s Office via AP/PA)

Speaking to applause and standing ovations on Monday, Gen Oligui said the military had seized power without bloodshed and promised to return power to the people by organising free, transparent and credible elections.

“With the new government, made up of experienced people, we’re going to give everyone a chance to hope,” he said.

