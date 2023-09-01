Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

He joins the former president and several others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case
Rudy Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former US president Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 22:31
Kate Brumback, Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former US president Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In filing his not guilty plea with the court, the former New York mayor and Mr Trump lawyer also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for September 6.

He joins the former president and several others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

Former US president Donald Trump (PA)

Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani are among 19 people charged in a sprawling, 41-count indictment that details a wide-ranging conspiracy to thwart the will of Georgia’s voters who had selected Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together.

But the legal wrangling has already begun in a slew of court filings since the indictment was filed on August 14.

Read More

Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window gets 10 years before declaring ‘Trump won’

More in this section

Mohamed Al-Fayed, former Fulham FC owner, dies aged 94 Mohamed Al-Fayed, former Fulham FC owner, dies aged 94
Russia declares Nobel-winning editor Dmitry Muratov to be a foreign agent Russia declares Nobel-winning editor Dmitry Muratov to be a foreign agent
Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window gets 10 years before declaring ‘Trump won’ Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window gets 10 years before declaring ‘Trump won’
Giuliani#Donald TrumpPlace: International
Mohamed Al-Fayed (PA)

Mohamed Al Fayed: The billionaire who fell out with British royals after son’s death

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd