New covid-19 variant detected in UK

Jenny Harries, UKHSA chief executive, said that the potential impact of BA.2.86 was “difficult to estimate” due to “limited information” being available.
New covid-19 variant detected in UK

Speeding up the schedule would deliver greater protection, particularly for those at greatest risk of severe illness, experts said (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 16:43
Storm Newton and Ella Pickover, PA

A new variant of the virus which causes Covid-19 was detected in the UK on August 18.

The variant, known as BA.2.86, is not classified as a “variant of concern”, but scientists have said it carries a high number of mutations.

UKHSA chief executive Dame Jenny Harries said new variants were to be expected (Toby Melville/PA)

The UK Department of Health and Social Care announced that vaccinations would start on September 11 following advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

It was due to start in October.

Jenny Harries, UKHSA chief executive, said: “As we continue to live with covid-19, we expect to see new variants emerge.

“Thanks to the success of our vaccine programme, we have built strong, broad immune defences against new variants throughout the population. However, some people remain more vulnerable to severe illness from covid-19.”

The UKHSA advised that speeding up the autumn vaccine programme would deliver greater protection, particularly for those at greatest risk of severe illness.

This could also reduce any potential impact on the NHS.

Ms Harries added that the potential impact of BA.2.86 was “difficult to estimate” due to “limited information” being available.

“As with all emergent and circulating covid-19 variants – both in the UK and internationally – we will continue to monitor BA.2.86 and to advise government and the public as we learn more,” she said.

People have been urged to take up the offer of the vaccines as soon as they are invited to come forward.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said the move “makes sense”.

“As our world-leading scientists gather more information on the BA.2.86 variant, it makes sense to bring forward the vaccination programme,” she said.

“It is absolutely vital the most vulnerable groups receive a vaccine to strengthen their immunity over winter to protect themselves and reduce pressure on the NHS.

“I encourage anyone invited for a vaccination – including those yet to have their first jab – to come forward as soon as possible.”

Read More

Patients treated by female surgeons ‘fare better’ – study

More in this section

North Korea launches missile towards sea after US flies bombers during drills North Korea launches missile towards sea after US flies bombers during drills
The wealthy, dynastic leader of Gabon who believed he could resist a coup The wealthy, dynastic leader of Gabon who believed he could resist a coup
Belgium’s asylum shelters ban single men to make room for families Belgium’s asylum shelters ban single men to make room for families
Coronavirus#COVID-19Place: UK
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu recently visited North Korea (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo/AP)

Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia seeks munitions, White House says

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd