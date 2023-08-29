Putin not planning to attend funeral of Wagner chief Prigozhin, says Kremlin

Putin not planning to attend funeral of Wagner chief Prigozhin, says Kremlin
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last week (Razgruzka Vagnera telegram channel/AP)
Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 12:17
Associated Press reporters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to attend the funeral of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin following his death in a plane crash, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov would not say where or when the leader of the Wagner Group would be buried, although some Russian media suggested it could take place as early as Tuesday in Mr Prigozhin’s home city of St Petersburg.

St Petersburg’s Fontanka news outlet and some other media said the 62-year-old is likely to be buried in the Serafimovskoe Cemetery, which has previously been used for high-profile military burials.

On Tuesday, heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Mr Putin’s parents are also buried.

An increased police presence was also reported at some other city cemeteries.

People stand next to an informal street memorial to the members of the Wagner Group who were killed in the plane crash (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Later in the day, a funeral was held at St Petersburg’s Northern Cemetery for Wagner’s logistics chief, Valery Chekalov, who also died in the crash, according to Fontanka.

The country’s top criminal investigation agency, the Investigative Committee, officially confirmed Mr Prigozhin’s death on Sunday.

The committee did not say what might have caused his business jet to plummet from the sky minutes after taking off from Moscow en route to St Petersburg.

Just before the crash, Mr Prigozhin had returned from a trip to Africa, where he had sought to expand the Wagner Group’s activities.

A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane to go down, and Western officials have pointed to a long list of Putin opponents who have been assassinated.

The Kremlin rejected Western allegations that the Russian president was behind the crash as an “absolute lie”.

The crash came exactly two months after Mr Prigozhin launched a rebellion against the Russian military leadership, leading his mercenaries to take over the military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then launching a march on Moscow.

They downed several military aircraft, killing more than a dozen pilots.

A portrait of Yevgeny Prigozhin near the Kremlin in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Mr Putin denounced the revolt as “treason” and vowed to punish its perpetrators but hours later struck a deal that saw Mr Prigozhin ending the mutiny in exchange for amnesty and permission for him and his troops to move to Belarus.

Mr Prigozhin’s second-in-command, Dmitry Utkin, was also killed in the plane crash.

Mr Utkin, a retired military intelligence officer, baptised the group with his nom de guerre and led the group’s military operations.

The fate of Wagner, which until recently played a prominent role in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and was involved in a number of African and Middle Eastern countries, is uncertain.

Mr Putin said Wagner fighters could sign a contract with the Russian military, move to Belarus or retire from service.

Several thousand have deployed to Belarus, where they are in a camp south-east of the capital, Minsk.

More in this section

Massive wildfire in north-eastern Greece burns for 11th day Massive wildfire in north-eastern Greece burns for 11th day
All assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan car plants shut down by computer problems All assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan car plants shut down by computer problems
Vatican seeks to calm outrage over Pope’s praise for Russia’s imperial past Vatican seeks to calm outrage over Pope’s praise for Russia’s imperial past
PrigozhinPlace: International
Putin not planning to attend funeral of Wagner chief Prigozhin, says Kremlin

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s corruption conviction and jail sentence

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd