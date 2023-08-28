Grandparents died after driving into flooded area in Liverpool

The married couple’s devastated family said the “only comfort” was that they were together to the very end
Grandparents died after driving into flooded area in Liverpool
The road will remain closed for some time, police said (PA/Peter Byrne)
Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 16:59
Jordan Reynolds, PA

Tributes have been paid to two “much loved” grandparents who died after driving into a flooded area in Liverpool just days before their 54th wedding anniversary.

Elaine Marco, 75, and Philip Marco, 77, were found inside a black Mercedes on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill on Saturday and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

In a statement, the married couple’s devastated family said the “only comfort” was that they were together to the very end.

A view of Queens Drive in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool where Elaine and Philip Marco died after their car went into flood water (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Elaine and Philip Marco,” a family statement said.

“They were much loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren.

“The family are arriving overseas from America and Australia to mourn their loss.

“They were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week and our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end.”

Read More

Two people die after driving into flooded area in Liverpool

More in this section

Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
African wild ass born at Hampshire zoo Zoo celebrates birth of critically-endangered African wild ass
MV Britannia the P&O cruises flagship leaving Southampton docks for Weymouth Bay, Southampton Water, Hampshire,. England, UK. Hundreds of passengers have to fly home early after cruise liner collision in Mallorca
MossleyHillPlace: UKPlace: North West
The interior ministers of Poland and the Baltic states have told Belarus they close their borders (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland and Baltic states warn Belarus they will close border if provoked

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd