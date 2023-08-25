Girl, eight, dies after falling from balcony in UK

Police and paramedics were called to Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, at 6.50pm on Thursday after reports the youngster had fallen
Girl, eight, dies after falling from balcony in UK

An eight-year-old girl has died after falling from a balcony – with a woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect (PA)

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 15:57
Ben Mitchell, PA

An eight-year-old girl has died after falling from a balcony – with a woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Police and paramedics were called to Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, at 6.50pm on Thursday after reports the youngster had fallen.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said the girl’s family has been informed and the arrested woman, 43, taken into custody for questioning.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and remains in custody at this time

She said: “We were called at 6.50pm on Thursday August 24 to reports of a child having fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth.

“We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died.

“Her family has been informed.

“Officers will be in the area throughout the day to conduct enquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will be regularly patrolling.

“A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and remains in custody at this time.”

Read More

Rescuers in Greece find body, raising wildfires death toll to 21

More in this section

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Biden to meet King family on the 60th anniversary of March on Washington
Rescuers in Greece find body, raising wildfires death toll to 21 Rescuers in Greece find body, raising wildfires death toll to 21
Guyana leader demands slavery reparations ahead of plantation apology Guyana leader demands slavery reparations ahead of plantation apology
balconyPlace: UKPlace: South East
Winds of up to 75m[ph scoured the state (Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

Hundreds without power as 75mph storm hits Michigan

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd