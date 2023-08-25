Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led an abortive uprising two months ago.

Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call: “Right now, of course, there are lots of speculations around this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin.