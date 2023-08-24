Republican presidential candidates enjoy fundraising boost after debate

Some candidates have enjoyed a fundraising boost following the first Republican presidential debate.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has taken in 450,000 US dollars (£356,000) since Wednesday night’s debate, with an average donation of 38 dollars (£30), campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told The Associated Press.

Mr Ramaswamy, a political newcomer who occupied centre stage in the absence of current frontrunner Donald Trump, scored several memorable moments during the debate, criticising some rivals as “super PAC puppets” who were using “ready-made, pre-prepared slogans” to attack him.

Vivek Ramaswamy talks with reporters after the debate (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Mr Ramaswamy, has largely been self-funding his campaign and raised more than 7.7 million dollars (£6.1 million) in the second quarter, finishing with more than 9 million dollars (£7.13 million) on hand.

At least one candidate, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, made a direct fundraising appeal onstage in Milwaukee, asking viewers in his closing remarks to go to his campaign website “for more information or to make a contribution”.

Other campaigns did not immediately respond to messages about their post-debate fundraising, but some donors are talking.

After being briefed in Milwaukee by representatives of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, donor Hal Lambert said he was pleased with his chosen candidate’s performance.

“Everyone’s extremely happy,” Mr Lambert said in an interview. “I think he did extremely well. I think he stayed out of the bickering on stage.”

A handful of candidates became creative in their fundraising appeals in order to meet the Republican National Committee’s 40,000 minimum unique donor requirement for debate participants. Some of the ploys worked, such as North Dakota governor Doug Burgum’s giveaway of 20 dollar (£15.85) Biden Relief Cards in exchange for donations as low as 1 dollar (79p).