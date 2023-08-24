Rockslide near Dead Sea in Israel kills five-year-old boy

A warning sign near the site of a rockslide that took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in Israel (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 13:46
Associated Press Reporter

An avalanche of rocks tumbled down a hillside on to a hiking trail near the Dead Sea in Israel, trapping many people, killing a five-year-old boy and injuring at least six others, medics have said.

The volunteer emergency medical service United Hatzalah said rescue teams recovered numerous people who were trapped under the rubble.

Israeli military helicopters airlifted the victims to nearby hospitals.

Crime scene tape blocks access to the site of a rockslide in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said the victims ranged from four to 40 years old, including the boy who was found unconscious and could not be resuscitated.

A four-year-old girl was in moderate condition and others were less seriously injured.

Medics said the situation was worsened by the fact that the site of the landslide was difficult to reach.

The rockslide took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site.

Signs direct visitors to a spring near the site of a rockslide that took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide.

They typically occur when torrential rains or earthquakes create fissures in a rocky hillside.

Machinery removes debris at the site of a collapsed building in Abuja, Nigeria (Chinedu Asadu/AP/PA)

Two dead and many feared trapped as building collapses in Nigeria’s capital

