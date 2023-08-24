People who feel safe from crime less likely to die from heart attacks – study

A higher neighbourhood environment score was associated with a 6% lower risk of heart attacks and strokes
People who feel safe from crime less likely to die from heart attacks – study

Researchers wanted to see whether living in neighbourhoods with certain characteristics could have an impact on death rates and the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 08:30
Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

People who feel safe from crime in their communities are less likely to die from heart attacks, a new study suggests.

Researchers wanted to see whether living in neighbourhoods with certain characteristics could have an impact on death rates and the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Academics examined data on almost 36,000 adults from China aged 35 to 70.

People filled out questionnaires about the environment in their neighbourhood, including information on how safe they felt from crime; community satisfaction; the aesthetics of their neighbourhoods including trees, litter and pavements; ease of access to shops and other factors.

Academics also looked at the medical records of people involved with the study.

After an average of almost 12 years there were just over 2,000 deaths, including 765 deaths from cardiovascular disease.

There were also 3,000 “cardiovascular disease events” – which includes incidents of heart attacks and strokes.

They found that people who reported living in areas where they felt safe from crime were 9% less likely to die during the follow-up period.

And they were 10% less likely to die from cardiovascular diseases, according to a paper, which has been presented at the ESC Congress in Amsterdam.

A higher neighbourhood environment score was associated with a 6% lower risk of heart attacks and strokes, they said.

“There is increasing evidence that the neighbourhood we live in affects our health,” study author Dr Mengya Li, of the National Centre for Cardiovascular Diseases in Beijing, said.

“This study highlights the importance of many aspects of our surroundings for heart health and longevity, including feeling safe, having shops, transport and parks close by, cleanliness, and feeling that our neighbourhood is a good place to live and to raise children.”

Read More

Rising cost of health legal claims 'unsustainable'

More in this section

Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing radioactive wastewater into the sea Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing radioactive wastewater into the sea
Yevgeny Prigozhin Prigozhin’s journey from prisoner and hot dog vendor to armed rebellion leader
Donald Trump attacks rivals in online interview while skipping presidential debate Donald Trump attacks rivals in online interview while skipping presidential debate
<p>Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former vice president Mike Pence, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum stand on stage before a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by Fox News Channel in Milwaukee (Morry Gash/AP)</p>

Recap: Republican presidential candidates trade blows as Donald Trump skips first debate

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd